Gauahar Khan slams Bigg Boss 19's Kunickaa Sadanand for dragging Tanya Mittal’s mother: 'Hope being 61 makes you…’

New mom Gauahar Khan, who recently welcomed her second child, has been catching up on Bigg Boss 19 and wasn't impressed with Kunickaa Sadanand's behaviour. She called out Kunickaa for dragging Tanya Mittal's mother into the nomination task, expressing shock at Kunickaa's double standard. Tensions flared between Tanya Mittal and Kunickaa Sadanand during a nomination task.

Gauahar Khan lashes out at Kunickaa

During the episode on Monday, tensions flared between Tanya and Kunickaa during a nomination task. The housemates were asked to count for 19 minutes. They had to perform the task in ‘jodis’ where the other housemates had to distract the person while performing the task.

Kunickaa attempted to throw Tanya off track during the counting task by making personal jabs, even dragging her mother and her upbringing into the mix. Tanya was seen breaking down in tears following the comments. Actor Gaurav Khanna was seen stepping in to calm Tanya down and even called out Kunickaa for going too far.

On Tuesday, Gauahar took to X, formerly known as Twitter to slam Kunickaa for bringing up housemate Tanya Mittal's mother in the task, which made her break down in tears.

“Khud ke maa hone ki duhai dena, bahar ki baat mat karo n all that, n to actually state things on someone else’s mother so easily, is shocking (Talking about being a mother, asking people not get personal and then bringing up someone’s mother is shocking),” Gauahar wrote.

Gauahar, who won the seventh season of Bigg Boss in 2013, added, “Double standards much !!! #bb19 Hope being 61 still makes u eligible for criticism. Woh expect karo jo aap offer kar sakte hain warna na karo (expect what you can offer, otherwise don't do it)”.

It’s not just Gauahar who didn’t like Kunickaa’s remarks on Tanya Mittal’s mother and dragging her name in the nomination task.

Gauahar wasn't the only one who took issue with Kunickaa's remarks about Tanya Mittal's mother during the nomination task. Many social media users were upset by the comments.

“Shame on you #KunickaaSadanand went on Tanya’s mother, and that was totally wrong! Gaurav took the right stand for her,” one wrote, with another sharing, “I don't like tanya but kunika ur wrong over here”.

“Kunicka let me tell you one thing, if you keep on going someone's mother again and again, it will only look bad on you !!! You too had a family and yet you keep on going on Tanya's Mother !!! Shameful,” read one comment. One angry social media user shared, “Kunikaa got wings after salman praised her. Wrong is wrong no matter how much u struggled or aged.”

About Bigg Boss 19

Hosted by Salman Khan, the 19th season of the reality show follows the theme of Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, which gives the housemates more decision-making power than Bigg Boss himself.

The reality show features 16 contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Zeishaan Quadri, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Farhana Bhatt. Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha has entered the show as the season’s first wildcard contestant. It streams every day at 9 PM on JioCinema and airs at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.