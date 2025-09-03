Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar blessed with a baby boy: ‘Zehaan is overjoyed’

Actor Gauahar Khan and influencer Zaid Darbar are parents to a second baby. The couple made the announcement that they are parents to a baby boy in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday. They also added that their first child, Zehaan, is ‘overjoyed’ at having a little brother now. In April this year, Gauahar Khan took to Instagram to share the news of her second pregnancy.

Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar’s second baby boy

Gauhar and Zaid announced the news of their second baby’s birth on Instagram by posting a sweet picture of a lion and lioness with two little cubs. Posting it, they wrote, “Bismillah Hir Rahmaan Nir Raheem. Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother born on Sept 1 2025. Seeking everyone’s love and continued blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling parents Zaid and Gauahar.” They captioned the post, “Alhamdullah.”

Congratulatory messages poured in for the new parents not just from fans, but also from celebs like Swara Baskhar, Sophie Choudry, Dia Miza, Ayesha Khan, Amyra Dastur and others. Swara wrote, “SO many congratulations Gau!” Neeti Mohan wrote, “OMG! We are overjoyed to hear this news. Many many congratulations to all of you especially Zehaan.” Dia left heart emojis in the comments section, as did many others.

About Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar

In November 2020, Gauahar and Zaid, who is the son of music composer Ismail Darbar, got engaged, and they married in December the same year. In December 2022, she announced that she was expecting her first child, giving birth to Zehaan in May 2023. Gauahar announced her second pregnancy in April this year. The couple posted a video, dancing to Jessie J’s song Price Tag, where Gauahar revealed the news by flaunting the baby bump. “Bismillah (baby emoji) !! Need your prayers and love (heart emoji) make the world dance by spreading love #GazaBaby2 #allahummabaarikfiihi,” she wrote as the caption of the video.