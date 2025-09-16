Amaal Mallik and Kunickaa Sadanand's argument turns ugly on Bigg Boss 19: ‘Izzat dene ka matlab ye nahi…’

Tensions ran high in the Bigg Boss 19 house as Amaal Mallik and Kunickaa Sadanand indulged in a heated confrontation, with both exchanging sharp words over respect and responsibility in the house. The argument started when Kunickaa sarcastically responded to Amaal's remark about work in the kitchen. Bigg Boss 19's Amaal Mallik and Kunickaa Sadanand fought over kitchen duties.

Amaal Mallik and Kunickaa Sadanand clash

The day in the Bigg Boss house started on a friendly note with Tanya Mittal and Nehal Chudasama talking about the kitchen duties. However, things took a dramatic turn when Amaal, as Captain, assigned Nehal lunch duty, which she objected to citing her exercise regimen. Amaal stood firm, and the situation escalated when Kunickaa questioned him about the kitchen duty allocation, sparking a heated confrontation.

Things escalate when Amaal asks Kunickaa not to enter the kitchen unless officially assigned a duty. At one point, Amaal is seen telling Kunickaa that he would be handling the kitchen work. In response, Kunickaa sarcastically said, “Badi meherbani kar rahe hai (You're doing a great favour).”

This irks Amaal who snapped back, "I am being most respectful to you." However, the actor interrupted him and said, “Bas! (Stop).”

Following which, Amaal said, “Izzat dene ka matlab ye nahi ke naukar banjau main (Giving respect doesn't mean I have to become a servant).”

Later, Kunickaa said, “I don’t want your respect” with folded hands. The fight also sparked a spat between Shehbaz Badesha and Abhishek Bajaj, with both nearly getting physical before being stopped by fellow contestants.

About Bigg Boss 19

Hosted by Salman Khan, the 19th season of the reality show follows the theme of Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, which gives the housemates more decision-making power than Bigg Boss himself. On Sunday, the show witnessed its first elimination. Social media influencer Nagma Mirajkar and Polish actor Natalia Janoszek became the first contestants to exit this season in a double eviction.

Now, the remaining housemates include Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Zeishaan Quadri, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farhana Bhatt, Shehbaz Badesha. It streams every day at 9 PM on JioCinema and airs at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.