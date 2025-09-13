Weekend ka Vaar: Farah Khan says Kunickaa is becoming a ‘control freak,’ Nehal does not stand up for the right cause

Bigg Boss 19: Farah Khan is all set to host the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, replacing Salman Khan this week. The makers have now shared a promo from the episode, in which Farah is seen lashing out at contestants Kunickaa Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama and Basheer Ali for their behaviour and comments in the Bigg Boss house in the last few days. (Also read: Rahul Vaidya calls Kunickaa, Baseer ‘only real contestants’ of Bigg Boss 19; Internet asks ‘kaunsa BB dekh rahe ho?’) Farah Khan lashed out at contestants Kunickaa Sadanand and Nehal Chudasama.

Farah calls out Kunickaa's behaviour

In the promo, Farah is seen telling Kunickaa, “Kisi ke plate se aapne khana nikalwakar rakha... it is a shocker for us. Aap direct parvarish pe chali jaati hai? That is very wrong. Humara ya kisika koi haq nahi banta hai uspe tokna! Aap ko lagta hai aap kabhi galat jaati hi nahi hai, you are becoming a control freak (Why are you taking out food from another one's plate? You directly comment on people's upbringing. I don't think anyone here has the right to do that. According to you, you are always right)!”

Farah slams Basheer and Nehal's behaviour

In another promo, Farah noted Basheer's claim that the rest of this season's contestants are ‘s**t.’ She asked him which high-end personalities he wants on the show.

She then told Nehal, “Jahaan Nehal ko mudda banana chahiye.. waha Nehal was standing and doing haan mein haan (When it was time for Nehal to stand up for something, she did not say a word)! Aap log jo karte hai na it is taking feminism back 100 years (What you all are doing is taking back feminism to 100 years)!”

Salman was unable to host this weekend because he was busy shooting for Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan. This week, Natalia, Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar have been nominated for the show, and it will be interesting to see whose journey ends. The show streams every day at 9 PM on JioCinema and airs at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.