Rahul Vaidya calls Kunickaa, Baseer ‘only real contestants’ of Bigg Boss 19; Internet asks ‘kaunsa BB dekh rahe ho?’

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 19 has been making waves on social media. However, one of the past Bigg Boss contestant, Rahul Vaidya, believes that the new season is a 'kindergarten'. He shared that he only finds two contestants in the house real. However, his views didn't sit quite well with the internet. Rahul Vaidya heaps praise on Kunickaa Sadanand and Baseer Ali in Bigg Boss 19.

On Friday, Rahul took to Instagram story and shared his views on the ongoing season of Bigg Boss. The singer wrote, "Bigg Boss 19 = Kindergarten." In another story, he wrote, "Baseer and Kunicka ji are the only two real and worth it contestants! Baaki sab “BALAK” hain (everyone else are kids)." However, Bigg Boss fans didn't quite agree with Rahul's statements.

One of the comments read, "Kaun sa BB dekh raho bhai? itni galat soch! So disappointed by your choice!!!" Another commented, "Dissapointed with you. Baseer is looking so bad . He is literally behaving like gunda." Another internet user commented, "I think he is watching different show." Another comment read, "bhai aapka delulululu thik ho jaye to batana." Another wrote, "please say it's sarcasm." Another comment read, "you are definetly not watching Bigg Boss 19." For the unversed, Rahul rose to prominence with his stint in Bigg Boss 14. The singer lost the title to Rubina Dilaik in the grand finale.

Actor Kunickaa Sadanand has been the centre of attraction this week all because of the wrong reasons. The actor delibrately dragged Tanya Mittal's parents during a fight questioning Tanya's upbringing. This led to the whole house turning against her. Baseer was also seen demeaning his fellow contestants this week and indulging in a physical fight.

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar

This weekend, Salman won't hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar and reportedly, Farah Khan will replace him. Not only this, the host of the first season of Bigg Boss, Arshad Warsi will also be gracing the Weekend Ka Vaar along with Akshay Kumar and Saurabh Shukla to promote their upcoming movie Jolly LLB 3.

This week, Natalia, Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar have been nominated in the show, and it will be interesting to see whose journey will come to an end.