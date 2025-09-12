Armaan Malik defends brother Amaal after he is accused of physical harm in Bigg Boss 19: ‘It’s tough seeing him sad’

Bigg Boss 19: Things took a nasty turn in the last episode of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show when contestants Amaal Mallik and Nehal Chudasama found themselves in an uncomfortable situation during the captaincy task. Nehal accused Amaal Mallik of physically attacking her during the captaincy task, after which he was seen teary-eyed. Now, Amaal's brother Armaan has come out in support of him. (Also read: Amaal Mallik exposes Bigg Boss 19's unfair democracy theme. Here's how BB’s bias is shaping Kunickaa Sadanand’s game) Armaan Malik came out in support of his brother Amaal Mallik.

What Armaan said

Taking to his X account on Friday, Armaan said, “so proud of how Amaal is coming into his own on the show. it’s tough seeing him sad sometimes, but the love from you all, and even a few inside, will keep him strong (red heart emoticons).”

What happened during the task

During the new captaincy task, the contestants were divided into two teams, Team Red and Team Blue. In the task, there would be a team of rival team members where one would be the ‘writer’ who wrote the points on a blackboard while the other worked as a ‘duster’ who wiped off the points. When Nehal started writing at the bottom of the blackboard, Amaal moved to her side and she accused him of touching her inappropriately.

Amaal Mallik apologised to Nehal Chudasama repeatedly and said, “Mujhe meri dog ki kasam maine kuch nahi kiya. Maine kuch wrong touch nahi kiya. Arre main utha bhi nahi sakta tha usko (I swear on my dog, I didn't do anything. I didn't make any wrong touch. I couldn't even lift her up).” Tanya Mittal and Zeishaan Quadri supported Amaal.

Hosted by Salman Khan, this season of Bigg Boss follows the theme of Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, which gives the housemates more decision-making power than Bigg Boss himself. It streams every day at 9 PM on JioCinema and airs at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.