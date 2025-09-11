Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal can't stop blushing as she remembers ex-boyfriend: 'Pure desh main uske jaisa Vidhayak nahi'

Tanya Mittal has once again become the talking point of Bigg Boss 19. From her lavish lifestyle claims to her fiery fights, the spiritual influencer and entrepreneur has managed to stay in the spotlight since day one. After making headlines for saying she has 150 bodyguards and a home with an entire floor dedicated just to her clothes, Tanya has now grabbed attention with a surprising confession about her ex-boyfriend. Tanya Mittal recites shayari remembering her ex-boyfriend.

Tanya Mittal's confession about her ex-boyfriend

The latest episode saw Shehbaz Badesha lightening the mood in the Bigg Boss house with his fun shayaris, and Tanya Mittal joined him. She recited a shayari on love, which left Shehbaz asking her if she was still in love with her ex-boyfriend. Tanya revealed that she has been in two relationships so far, but does not love any of her exes anymore. However, what came next seemed like a shocking confession about her ex-boyfriend’s profession.

Tanya said, “Aaj bhi chup chupke voh mujhse milne aata hai. Aine main jisse tum dekhte ho voh mera nahi uska chehra aata hai (Even today, he comes to meet me in secret. In the mirror you look into, it is not my face but his that appears).” She then added, “Puri duniya ne kaha tha ki voh mere layak nahi hai. Main kaise bataun tujhe Shehbaz, pure desh main uske jaisa koi Vidhayak nahi hai (The whole world said he was not right for me. How do I explain to you, Shehbaz — there is no MLA like him in the entire country),” clearly giving a hint that her ex-boyfriend is an MLA. She could not stop blushing after this. When Shehbaz asked her to confirm if her ex-boyfriend was a vidhayak, she refused to answer further.

Tanya has been the highlight of the week. From her fight with Kunickaa Sadanand, where she accused the actor of dragging her mother into an argument and questioning her upbringing, to entertaining the audience with her random statements and now her shayaris, she has dominated the house this week.

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar

Now, both housemates and the audience are waiting for the Weekend Ka Vaar. However, there is a twist this time. Salman Khan will not be hosting the episode. Instead, Arshad Warsi (who hosted the very first season of the iconic reality show), Akshay Kumar, and Saurabh Shukla will take over due to Salman’s unavailability. Meanwhile, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari and Natalia are currently nominated, and one of them will go home this weekend.