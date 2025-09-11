Salman Khan takes a break from Battle of Galwan shoot in Ladakh to pose with soldiers, their family members. See pics

Actor Salman Khan began shooting for his upcoming war drama film, Battle of Galwan, recently. Now, several pictures of the actor at the shoot location in Leh have emerged on social media platforms. Salman Khan is currently in Leh.

Salman Khan's unseen pics during Battle of Galwan shooting

In a few photos, Salman was seen posing with several soldiers as they stood together outdoors. In another photo, Salman stood next to the family of a soldier. While the soldier carried a baby in his arms, his wife stood next to him and Salman. The actor smiled as he posed for the camera.

In a video, the shoot location was seen with tents. The crew members were seen getting the location ready. Salman was seen sitting inside his car. In the pictures, Salman wore an olive green T-shirt, cargo pants and shoes. He also opted for dark sunglasses.

Recently, Salman shared the announcement that he started shooting for the film with a post on his social media handles. The post featured the actor standing behind a clapperboard with the film's title written over it. "#BattleOfGalwan," read the caption.

About Salman's upcoming film

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China. In an earlier interview with news agency PTI, the actor called the film "physically demanding". "It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I've to give more time now (for training). Earlier, I would do it (train) in one or two weeks; now I'm running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that," he had said.

"For instance, in Sikandar, the action was different, the character was different. But this is physically difficult. Besides, shooting in Ladakh, in high altitude and in cold water (is another challenge)."

Salman's last film

Salman was last seen in Sikandar, which released in March. It was directed by AR Murugadoss. The film also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Smita Patil, and Anjini Dhawan. Salman is currently hosting the reality show Bigg Boss 19, which premiered on August 24 on JioHotstar.