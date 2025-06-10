‘Kyu Virat Kohli ke baare mein bol rahe ho?’: Rahul Vaidya says cricketer's brother told him to focus on singing

Singer Rahul Vaidya sparked a controversy last month for his comments on cricketer Virat Kohli. After the singer made a comment which was hinted at Virat Kohli liking a post dedicated to Avneet Kaur, Rahul claimed that the cricketer blocked him. Moreover, he also shared that Kohli's fans abused him and his family. In a new interaction with Instant Bollywood, Rahul has now shared that Virat's brother Vikas Kohli reached out to him after this incident and asked him why he took the cricketer's name. (Also read: ‘Rahul Vaidya will do anything to get noticed’: Abhijeet Sawant skewers singer for comments against Virat Kohli) Rahul Vaidya had previously claimed that Virat Kohli blocked him on Instagram.

What Rahul Vaidya said

During the interaction, Rahul said in Hindi, “After the incident, his brother had said some things to me. ‘Isse accha aap apni singing pe dhyaan dijiye (Better that you focus on your singing).’ He is the same Vikas Kohli who had met me outside a stadium in Manchester and praised my singing. But I know how it feels because these small controversies also have an impact on the person's family. He did not like whatever was happening, and that's the reason he said all these things to me.”

‘Aap kyu publicity le rahe ho?’

He went on to add what Vikas said to him, “'Aap kyu Virat ke baare mein bol rahe ho? Aap kyu publicity le rahe ho (Why are you speaking about Virat? Why are you seeking publicity)?' He said something like this, I don't remember the exact words. Then he said, ‘Isse achha toh aap apne singing pe dhyan dete (Better that you focus on your singing).’ I know Vikas is a good guy, and I have not taken anything he said to my heart. Because the problem is that people just want to react without even knowing what the matter is.”

For the unversed, it started after Rahul directed a comment hinting at Virat liking a post about Avneet. Rahul then claimed that Virat blocked him. He then shared that he was receiving abusive messages from Kohli fans, and wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Virat Kohli’s fans are even bigger jokers than Virat!” After a few days, Rahul shared that Virat had unblocked him on Instagram. Rahul not only thanked Virat but also called him ‘one of the greatest batsmen’ that the game has ever seen.