‘Rahul Vaidya will do anything to get noticed’: Abhijeet Sawant skewers singer for comments against Virat Kohli

Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant has reacted to Rahul Vaidya's remarks against cricketer Virat Kohli following the row over liking a post about actor Avneet Kaur. In an interview with Hindi Rush, Abhijeet said that Rahul "has this habit of not going unnoticed" and so he will "try to do something" to always be in news. (Also Read | Virat Kohli's brother calls Rahul Vaidya loser for comments against cricketer: ‘Apni singing pai mehnat karle’) Abhijeet Sawant spoke at length about the row between Rahul Vaidya and Virat Kohli.

Abhijeet Sawant talks about Rahul Vaidya-Virat Kohli row

Laughing when asked about Rahul, Abhijeet later added that what he did "doesn't make any sense". "He is somebody who will never go unnoticed. Somebody has this habit of not going unnoticed, he will try to do something to get noticed. Mujhe relevant bhi nahi lagti yeh cheeze. Uska koi matlab nahi hai (I don't think these things are relevant. There is no meaning to this)," said Abhijeet.

Abhijeet thinks what Rahul did doesn't make sense

"Koi sach mein bhi ghalat karte bhi dikha aapko phir woh kitna bhi bada ho toh aap boldo (If you see someone doing wrong, even if a big celebrity, then you should tell them). Then you are making a mark...Iska koi matlab nahi hai. Baki koi nahi bol raha hai na (This doesn't make sense. Nobody else is saying anything, right?)."

When asked if there are artists who do PR things to stay relevant, Abhijeet said there are "two to three such people". However, when asked if he could name them, Abhijeet laughed and said "main woh Rahulgiri nahi karna chahta (I don't want to do such Rahulgiri)". Both Abhijeet and Rahul were part of Indian Idol season one. While Abhijeet emerged as the winner, Rahul was the second runner-up. Amit Sana was the first runner-up of the show.

All about Rahul Vaidya-Virat Kohli row

The entire row started after Rahul directed a comment hinting at Virat liking a post about Avneet. Rahul then claimed that Virat blocked him. Rahul shared a video on his Instagram Stories in which he said, "I want to say that going forward, the algorithm might like many photos which I didn't do. So, the girls, please don’t do PR around it because it is not my mistake. It is Instagram’s mistake, okay?"

Next, he said, "So guys, Virat Kohli has blocked me, as you all know. I think that, too, is an Instagram glitch. Virat Kohli didn't block me. Instagram's algorithm told Virat Kohli, ‘I'll block Rahul Vaidya on your behalf’. Right?" On his Instagram Stories, Rahul wrote, “Virat Kohli’s fans are even bigger jokers than Virat!”

Recently, Virat found himself at the centre of a row after several users noticed that his verified Instagram account had liked a post from a fan page dedicated to Avneet. He shared a short note on his Instagram Stories to clear the air.