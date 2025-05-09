Virat Kohli's brother calls Rahul Vaidya loser for comments against cricketer: ‘Apni singing pai mehnat karle’

Singer Rahul Vaidya has been in news for taking digs at Virat Kohli and his fans by calling them out as 'jokers'. While Virat has not given any reaction, cricketer's brother Vikas Kohli has slammed Rahul for using Virat's name to gain followers. Virat Kohli's brother Vikas has called Rahul Vaidya a loser amid controversy.

Virat's brother comes out in support

Vikas Kohli took to Threads and defended his brother Virat as he wrote, “Bache itni mehnat agar apni singing pai karle to shayad apni mehnat se famous ho jaae.…(Kid, if you would have worked hard enough on your singing, you might have been famous) While the whole nation is focused on the current situation of whats going on... this idiot is on a mission to gain followers and become famous taking Virat's name....WHAT A LOSER (sic).”

A screengrab of Vikas' response on Threads. (Threads/ vk0681)

What's the controversy

Vikas's response has come after Rahul Vaidya posted a controversial video in which he said Virat blocked him on Instagram. He even called the cricketer's fans ‘bigger jokers than him’.

Earlier, Virat had posted a clarification on his Instagram story for liking a picture on Avneet Kaur's fan page. “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding (sic),” Virat wrote.

Rahul took a dig at Virat and posted on his Instagram stories, “Main kehna chahta hoon ki aaj ke baad aisa ho sakta hai ki algorithm bohot saare photos like karde jo maine nahi kare. So, jo bhi ladki ho (I want to say that going forward, the algorithm might like many photos which I didn't do. So, girls), please don’t do PR around it because it is not my mistake. It is Instagram’s mistake, okay?”

Rahul later claimed that Virat blocked him on Instagram and his fans have been abusing singer's wife-actor Disha Parmar and sister Shruti Vaidya.