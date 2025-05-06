Rahul Vaidya says Virat Kohli blocked him after joke about Avneet Kaur; now his '2 kaudi' fans are abusing actor's wife

After he made a comment hinting at Virat Kohli liking a post dedicated to Avneet Kaur, singer Rahul Vaidya claimed that the cricketer blocked him. Taking to Instagram Stories, Rahul also said that Virat's fans abused him, his wife-actor Disha Parmar and sister Shruti Vaidya. (Also Read | Wondering 'Avneet Kaur kaun hai' after Virat Kohli's like? Meet 23-yr-old with more Insta followers than Janhvi, Ananya) Virat Kohli is angry with Rahul Vaidya following his comments.

Rahul Vaidya jokes as he hints at Virat liking post for Avneet

At first, Rahul shared a video on his Instagram Stories saying, "Main kehna chahta hoon ki aaj ke baad aisa ho sakta hai ki algorithm bohot saare photos like karde jo maine nahi kare. So, jo bhi ladki ho (I want to say that going forward, the algorithm might like many photos which I didn't do. So, the girls), please don’t do PR around it because it is not my mistake. It is Instagram’s mistake, okay?"

Rahul Vaidya says Virat Kohli blocked him

In another story, he said, "So guys, Virat Kohli has blocked me, as you all know. I think that too is an Instagram glitch, Virat Kohli didn't block me. Instagram k algorithm ne bola hoga Virat Kohli ko ki, ‘Ek kaam kar, main tere behalf pe Rahul Vaidya ko block kardeti hoon’. Hain na (Instagram's algorithm told Virat Kohli, ‘I'll block Rahul Vaidya on your behalf’) Right?" He signed off with a salute.

Rahul cals Virat fans ‘jokers’

Next Rahul wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Virat Kohli’s fans are even bigger jokers than Virat!” He also said, "And now you are abusing me that's fine but you are abusing my wife my sister.. who have nothing to do with this! So I was right. That's why you all Virat Kohli fans are jokers! 2 kaudi ke (worthless) jokers."

Rahul talks about the incident

Speaking with Zoom, Rahul said he doesn't know the reason why Virat blocked him. “Virat Kohli has blocked me for some reason. I am not even aware about the reason. I used to be his fan. I am still a fan of the cricketer, but I don't endorse him as a human being. Yesterday, I put a very humourous story, saying that he had liked Avneet Kaur's fan page picture. Then he gave clarification, citing that it was some algorithm glitch.”

Reacting to a section of the people trolling him and his family members, Rahul added, “The fans started abusing me. So, I had to give a reply by putting a simple status in which I called them 'jokers' rather than using bad words. Now, I am being trolled; my wife and sister are being trolled. They have been trolled with cuss words and getting abuse on their mother and sister. That's very common right now. What do you expect from jokers?”

About Virat liking post for Avneet

Recently, Virat found himself at the centre of a row after several users noticed that his verified Instagram account had liked a post from a fan page dedicated to actor Avneet Kaur. He shared a short note on his Instagram Stories to clear the air.

In the post, he had said, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding."