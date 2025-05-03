Wondering 'Avneet Kaur kaun hai' after Virat Kohli's like? Meet 23-yr-old with more Insta followers than Janhvi, Ananya

Cricket icon Virat Kohli created quite a buzz online on Friday when he liked a post on actor Avneet Kaur's fan page. The page, which shared a screengrab of Kohli's like, is not Avneet's official page. Even as Kohli later issued a clarification, blaming the algorithm for 'triggering an interaction', memes flooded the internet. And those not versed with Bollywood and Instagram celebs wondered: 'Who is Avneet Kaur?' (Also read: Virat Kohli issues statement after wild speculations on 'mistaken' Instagram activity: 'Absolutely no intent behind it') Avneet Kaur is an Indian actor and content creator, who has rubbed shoulders with Tom Cruise.

Who is Avneet Kaur

Born into a Sikh family in Jalandhar in 2001, Avneet moved to Mumbai as a child and began performing at the age of 8. She began her career with Zee TV's dance show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, before making her acting debut with Meri Maa in 2012. She has since appeared in shows like Savitri – Ek Prem Kahani, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Chandra Nandini, and Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga. In 2014, she made her film debut in Rani Mukerji's Mardaani. After cameos in Qarib Qarib Singlle and Mardaani 2, Avneet marked her first appearance as a lead actor in Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Tiku Weds Sheru. She has also starred in Chidiakhana and Luv Ki Arrange Marriage.

In 2024, Avneet created quite a flutter by posting a picture with Hollywood icon Tom Cruise. The actor and content creator travelled to Europe and interacted with Cruise on the sets of his film Mission: Impossible 8.

Avneet is one of the most-followed Indians on Instagram with 31.7 million followers, more than even top stars like Allu Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Pooja Hegde.

Why did Virat Kohli 'like' Avneet's fan page's picture

On Friday, many pages shared screenshots of Kohli's 'like' on a picture shared by one of Avneet's fan pages. Even as Kohli 'unliked' the picture later, it became a topic of discussion on social media. Eventually, the cricketer took to Instagram Stories and issued a clarification that aimed to put the matter to rest. Without naming the actor or the post, he addressed the controversy directly and urged the public to avoid speculation. His statement read: “I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”

This did not, however, put an end to the speculations about why Virat liked it. In fact, memes about 'registered an interaction' began flooding Twitter and Instagram on Saturday.