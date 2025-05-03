‘Registered an interaction’ memes flood X amid Virat Kohli’s statement after Avneet Kaur row

Virat Kohli's statement addressing speculations about him liking a picture of actress Avneet Kaur on Instagram has prompted a meme fest on X. In his statement, the cricketer clarified that the “algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction.” Following this, the phrase “registered an interaction” has become a meme source for social media users. Without taking any names, Virat Kohli shared a statement on Instagram stories. (Instagram/@virat.kohli)

What did social media users say?

“Kids: my account got hacked. Men: my PR agent accidentally liked a post. Legend: the algorithm mistakenly registered an interaction,” wrote an X user.

Another added, “Normal people: Galti se picture like hogai. Kohli’s Insta admin: While clearing the feed, the algorithm mistakenly registered an Interaction. This is why corporate lingo is important.”

A third posted, “As a software engineer for 4 years, this is a completely senseless post!! An app like Instagram would never register an interaction mistakenly. Yeah, I mean, that's Instragram, not someone’s computer science final project, lol.”

A fourth remarked, “Virat Kohli explaining how the algorithm mistakenly registered an interaction,” while posting this pic.

What is the chaos all about?

A social media buzz erupted when several Instagram users claimed that Virat Kohli liked a picture from actress Avneet Kaur's fan page. This led to people tagging his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, in the post’s comments section and fans slamming Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

What did Virat Kohli say?

He issued a clarification through a post that he shared on his Instagram stories. “I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding,” the cricketer wrote without taking any names.

Reportedly, the like in the question has disappeared since the social media chatter.