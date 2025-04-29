Amul’s high-protein push sparks a hilarious meme fest online: ‘Making India stronger - 10g at a time’

Is Amul on a mission to solve India’s protein deficiency problem? Over the last few months, the dairy brand has launched a slew of high-protein products – from Amul Protein Lassi to Amul High Protein Kool Coffee – each with 10 grams of protein or more. The products have earned Amul many fans among the fitness community that is always on the lookout for affordable and accessible protein sources. Meme-makers imagine the many products where Amul can pack a punch of protein.

On Saturday, however, Amul’s launch of a high-protein kulfi sparked a meme fest on social media. Many consumers were delighted to know they could enjoy a sweet treat while getting a percentage of their daily protein requirement. Others dreamt up all the products where Amul could add protein – with outlandish suggestions ranging from protein cigarettes to protein hair growth serum.

A meme fest on protein products

Meme makers used AI to imagine products where Amul could add protein.

“Amul is single-handedly making India fitter, leaner, and stronger - 10g at a time! From a protein-deficient nation to a protein-powered future!” read one post on X, imagining high-protein samosas from Amul.

‘Amul protein cigarettes’ amused smokers and non-smokers alike

A petition to launch Amul protein vada pav?

People even joked about Amul fixing all of the nation’s deficiencies, imagining an Amul hair growth serum for men

Jokes about Amul adding protein in everything found their target audience on X

India’s protein problem

India faces a serious protein deficiency problem, with multiple surveys highlighting the scale of the crisis. According to the ‘Protein Consumption in Diet of Adult Indians: A General Consumer Survey (PRODIGY)’ conducted by leading market research firm IMRB, 73% of urban Indian diets are protein deficient, and 9 out of 10 Indians consume inadequate amounts of protein.

Despite the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recommending a protein intake of 0.8 to 1 gram per kilogram of body weight, the average intake hovers around just 0.6 grams. Economic constraints, carbohydrate-heavy dietary habits, low awareness, and the dominance of vegetarian diets lacking complete proteins all contribute to this deficiency.