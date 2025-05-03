Virat Kohli's fans flood Avneet Kaur and Mark Zuckerberg’s Insta after accidental 'like'; demand apology from META CEO

In a bizarre turn of online events, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's fans flooded the Instagram comment sections of content creator Avneet Kaur and META CEO Mark Zuckerberg, demanding that the tech boss apologise to the cricketer for what he earlier claimed was an “algorithm error.” The digital outburst came after Virat issued a public clarification on Instagram, stating that a recent interaction—mistakenly perceived as him liking a post of Avneet—was unintentional and likely caused by Instagram’s algorithm. Virat Kohli fans have taken over the Instagram comment sections of actress Avneet Kaur and META CEO Mark Zuckerberg, demanding an apology to the cricketer after an Instagram “like” sparked a social media storm.

Virat broke his silence on the matter on Friday evening, after social media lit up with chatter about him allegedly liking a fan page post featuring Avneet. The subtle Instagram “like” didn’t go unnoticed as eagle-eyed users quickly spotted Virat’s verified handle among the post’s engagements, sparking a frenzy of online speculation, memes, and even commentary involving his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, who celebrated her birthday on Thursday.

As the conversation escalated, Virat took to Instagram Stories to set the record straight.

“I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding,” he wrote.

Despite the clarification—and the disappearance of the “like” from the post—fans weren’t ready to let the matter go. In an ironic twist, more Virat's supporters showed up in the comment sections of Avneet Kaur’s and Mark’s latest posts, demanding accountability from the META CEO and defending their cricketing hero with hashtags, jokes, and sarcastic pleas for justice.

The entire episode unfolded just a day after Kohli posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to Anushka Sharma. Married since 2017, the couple welcomed their second child, Akaay, in February 2024.

What began as a moment of quiet online curiosity has now turned into yet another case study in how quickly things can spiral on social media—even if it’s just because of an accidental like.