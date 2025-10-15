‘Kapde pehen ke baat kar’: Malti Chahar's shocking comment for Nehal Chudasama on Bigg Boss 19 earns internet's ire

Ever since Malti Chahar entered Bigg Boss 19 as a wildcard contestant, she seems to be inviting trouble one incident after another. In the upcoming episode, Malti will be seen landing in hot water after making derogatory comments about Nehal Chudasama’s clothes. Her remarks didn’t sit well with the housemates, and social media users were equally unimpressed. Nehal Chudasama and Malti Chahar locked horns on Bigg Boss 19.

Malti’s comment on Nehal Chudasama’s clothes

The makers have released a promo of the upcoming episode on social media. It starts by showing Nehal Chudasama, as a captain of the house, mentioning that ‘suji ka halwa’ will be made.

She went on to stress that no one should raise any objections about suji halwa being prepared in the house while Kunickaa Sadanand was seen working on it. Following this, Malti quickly quipped, “Ganda halwa banega (it will not be good),” and burst out laughing. Her remark didn’t sit well with others, prompting actor and model Baseer Ali to step in and question whether she had thought about what she was saying before making such a comment.

The clip then captures a heated argument breaking out between Baseer, Malti, and Nehal. An agitated Nehal can be seen shouting that people often question others’ backgrounds and achievements. “Tumne kya kiya hai life mein? (What have you done in your life),” she asked.

Malti is then seen saying, “Next time kapde pehenkar baat karna mere se (Next time, wear proper clothes before talking to me)". The teaser showed Nehal looking stunned after hearing the remark, while Ashnoor Kaur was seen covering her ears in shock. Kunickaa Sadanand, visibly furious, asked, “What the hell did you just say?”

Internet reacts

The remark hasn’t gone down well with social media users either, who took to the comment section to call out Malti for making such a derogatory comment. One wrote, “Malti is way too much. No respect for anyone”, with another sharing, “Malti eviction button.”

“Such a cheap comment passed by malti. #BaseerAli taking the correct Stand,” one wrote. Another shared, “Yeh ladki deepak chahar ka naam dubayegi (This girl will ruin Deepak Chahar's reputation)."

“Malti is just making her way clear to exit,” read one comment, with another angry social media user writing, “She should be thrown out of the house immediately. It's about all the girls worldwide.” “Malti is really mean to otherssssssssss,” wrote one.

Malti is sister of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar. So far, the show has seen three evictions — Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, and Natalia — and two wildcard entries, Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar. Bigg Boss 19 introduced a new theme, Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, which symbolises democracy. According to the theme, Bigg Boss will not interfere in the housemates’ decisions, and they will be responsible for the consequences of their actions. The show streams on JioCinema at 9 PM and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.