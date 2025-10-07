Fans share Nehal Chudasama's ‘6-hour long homecoming’ video after Salman Khan called her ‘jealous’ of Tanya Mittal

Bigg Boss 19 has become the talk of the town, whether for good or bad reasons. This Weekend Ka Vaar saw Salman Khan criticising Nehal Chudasama over her ‘obsession’ with Tanya Mittal. He also compared their achievements, which left viewers upset. Since then, the internet has been abuzz with videos comparing Tanya and Nehal’s journeys. Fans defened Nehal Chudasama after Salman Khan compared her achievements to Tanya Mittal's.

Fans share Nehal Chudasama's homecoming video after winning beauty pageant

A video circulating online shows Nehal being mobbed by people after returning home following her Miss Diva Universe 2018 win. In the video, Nehal is seen wearing her sash and crown, standing through her car’s sunroof and waving to the large crowd gathered to celebrate her homecoming. She was also seen giving autographs and beaming with joy while clicking pictures with fans. The caption on the post read: “Bigg Boss 19 — we all know who is jealous of whom! Jantaa sab dekhti hai (audience sees everything)!”

Nehal’s brother, Pranay Chudasama, commented on the post, “It was a six-hour-long homecoming; she stood for people until she became dizzy and unconscious. Proud brother here!” One fan wrote, “She has been a sweetheart from the very beginning. Everyone makes mistakes, but at least she is not evil or fake like some.” Another added. “Yes, and Tanya herself clearly said she is jealous of Ashnoor and Nehal.” Another comment read, “Nehal was right, Tanya can’t be like her in seven lifetimes.” One fan wrote, “Tanya’s struggle is nothing compared to Nehal’s.” Another stated, “Salman Khan should see this.”

What happened on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar

Salman Khan compared Nehal’s achievements with Tanya’s after accusing her of being jealous of Tanya. He asked who in the house had won a beauty pageant. Tanya replied, “I was crowned Miss Asia Tourism Universe 2018.” When he turned to Nehal, she said, “Miss India Universe.” Salman responded, “But you just participated or won it?” Nehal clarified that she participated in the pageant. For the unversed, Nehal was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2018 and represented India at Miss Universe 2018.

Bigg Boss 19 recent developments

Since Salman Khan’s criticism, Nehal has been keeping her distance from Tanya Mittal. She has avoided commenting on any matter involving Tanya. Meanwhile, a new wildcard contestant, Malti Chahar, has entered the Bigg Boss house and is determined to join Amaal Mallik’s group. Tanya dislikes Malti and is trying to keep her away from the group. Malti gave Tanya a reality check by revealing how the audience has been disecting her claims in the house, leaving Tanya visibly worried. Tanya was later seen accusing Malti of being jealous of her. The show is available to watch on JioCinema every day at 9 PM and on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.