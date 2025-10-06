Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar review: Salman Khan rage baits as host; only Farah Khan can save this biased show

Every Weekend Ka Vaar, both viewers and contestants eagerly await Salman Khan’s take on what went right or wrong inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. Traditionally, Salman’s no-nonsense Dabangg avatar added drama and balance to the show. But this season, something feels terribly off. Farah Khan seems to be a better host than Salman Khan.

This year, the host seems to be favouring one group of contestants, especially Amaal Mallik and his gang, while unfairly targeting others. Instead of offering perspective, Salman appears to be reading from a script designed to validate the makers’ bias, often disregarding viewers’ opinions and feedback. His recent hosting stint has made one thing clear: only Farah Khan can save this season from completely sinking.

What happened on Weekend Ka Vaar

Salman began the episode by criticising Mridul Tiwari, who isn’t part of Amaal’s circle, for being “invisible” in the house. His comments led Mridul to break down in tears. While Salman insisted that visibility doesn’t come from fighting, it’s evident that the makers expect contestants to create drama and conflict, which they think is entertainment.

He then turned his attention to Nehal Chudasama, reprimanding her for “targeting” Amaal’s close friend Tanya Mittal. Nehal’s attempts to expose Tanya’s game were labelled as “obsession”, and her own achievements were questioned and unfairly compared to Tanya’s. Despite the claim that contestants can speak freely, Salman instructed Nehal not to speak negatively about Tanya, which felt deeply unjust.

The biggest flashpoint of the week, however, was Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj’s fight. Instead of addressing both sides, Salman appeared to side completely with Amaal. He scolded Abhishek for using Salman’s earlier feedback in their argument, even though footage showed Amaal provoking him first. Yet, Salman described Abhishek as the “aggressor” and praised Amaal, saying, “I am proud of you.” The statement effectively gave Amaal a free pass to continue his provocations, insults, and personal jibes, including remarks about other contestants’ families.

Next came Ashnoor Kaur, the youngest contestant in the house at 21, who faced an unnecessarily harsh scolding for merely requesting to be called into the confession room. Salman labelled her “arrogant”, ignoring the fact that past contestants like Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan had made similar requests and were entertained. Meanwhile, Amaal’s disrespect towards Bigg Boss and his comment about “finishing Abhishek’s family” went unaddressed.

Abhishek Bajaj was also reprimanded for calling Shehbaz Badesha “Tommy” a “paltu” (pet), but Shehbaz, who is Shehnaaz Gill’s brother and Amaal’s close friend in the house, faced no consequences for mocking Pranit More’s appearance and making offensive jokes about Abhishek and Ashnoor.

Bigg Boss 19 is losing its reality

The hypocrisy is becoming hard to ignore. It now feels as though Salman hasn’t watched a single episode himself and is merely following a prepared script. Bigg Boss 19, once known as the ultimate reality test, has started resembling a heavily edited drama where outcomes appear to be predetermined. One can easily predict that whenever Amaal and his team are nominated, no eviction would be announced; that's how biased the show has become.

The show began on a strong note, but since Shehbaz’s entry, the energy has shifted, creating a toxic and one-sided atmosphere. The result? The Bigg Boss ship is slowly but surely sinking, and the only person who can steady it now is Farah Khan.

How Farah Khan can save the show

Weekend Ka Vaar used to be the highlight of every week, but now, it feels exhausting. Salman Khan’s biased hosting and unnecessary rage-baiting have alienated viewers who once looked forward to his sharp insights. The only Weekend Ka Vaar episode that truly resonated this season was the one hosted by Farah Khan.

She brought objectivity, fairness, and genuine entertainment, addressing every issue with clarity and without bias. Farah represented what the audience wanted to say, which is exactly what Weekend Ka Vaar should be about. Day by day, the show is testing viewers' patience, and it's about time that this season faces the same fate as the previous few seasons