Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone unfollow each other on Instagram amid rift over 8-hour work shift joke? Here’s the truth

The rumours of a fallout between actor Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Farah Khan have been gaining traction, with multiple reports suggesting that the duo has unfollowed each other on Instagram, adding fuel to the speculation. However, Farah is not taking the chatter lightly and has responded to set the record straight. Deepika Padukone forayed in Bollywood with Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om.

Farah Khan reacts

Recently, numerous social media users began circulating screenshots suggesting that Farah and Deepika have unfollowed each other on Instagram, with some even claiming that Ranveer Singh has unfollowed Farah as well.

This led to the chatter on social media that there is a rift between the two, with some claiming that it is after Farah took a dig at Deepika’s eight-hour workday demand.

Farah came across one such post about the alleged rift and took to the comments to set the record straight. The filmmaker sharply criticised people who are spreading such stories.

Reacting to the buzz, Farah commented, “What rubbish ul write!! Pls find other things to do.”

Farah's response to the chatter.

Farah shares a special bond with Deepika. The filmmaker launched her career in Bollywood with her film Om Shanti Om, which also featured actor Shah Rukh Khan. They worked together again with Happy New Year, which also featured Shah Rukh, and turned out to be a big success.

What did Farah say about the 8-hour workday demand

In recent times, Deepika has been in the news for her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit over her demand for an 8-hour work shift. More recently, the actor also stepped away from Kalki 2898 AD. Meanwhile, Farah was seen taking a dig at the eight-hour work shift demand in her vlogs.

When Farah visited Radhikka Madan’s house, they spoke about the actor’s first audition for Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. When Farah asked, “You didn’t have an 8-hour shift, I am guessing?", Radhikka replied, “56 hours non-stop or 48 hours non-stop." At this point, Farah hinted that even she does not support an 8-hour work shift and shared, “Aise tapke hi toh sona banta hai (this is how gold is made)."

More recently, Farah visited Rohit Saraf’s house. Farah’s cook Dilip was seen asking, “Deepika Padukone ma’am kab aayengi humare show main (when will Deepika ma’am come to our show)?” To this, Farah joked, “jiss din tu gaon jaayega naa uss din aayegi (the day you go to your village).” She then took a dig at the actor, remarking, “Deepika Padukone ab sirf 8 ghanta shoot karti hai, usko show pe aane ka time nahi hai (She now shoots only for 8 hours, she doesn’t have time to come to our show).”