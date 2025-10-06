Internet calls Elvish Yadav ‘sore loser’ after he targets Pranit More in Bigg Boss 19 for cracking jokes on him

This Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 featured YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav as a guest on the show. While many fans were thrilled to see him share the stage with Salman Khan, a section of social media users criticised Elvish for taking potshots at comedian Pranit More, allegedly in response to jokes Pranit had made about him in the past. Elvisha Yadav faces backlash for mocking Pranit More during Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar.

Elvish Yadav takes a dig at Pranit More during Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar

Elvish interacted with the housemates and gave them a task to name one contestant they found “vicious” and to give them an antidote. As he introduced himself, he greeted Pranit with a sarcastic remark, saying, “Pranit bhai pehchana? Main vohi hoon, Salman Khan ke ghar par do mahine raha tha, OTT winner (Brother Pranit, remember me? I’m the same guy who stayed in Salman Khan’s house for two months, the OTT winner)." Pranit appeared confused but nodded in response.

Later, while bidding farewell to the contestants, Elvish again targeted Pranit, saying, “Pranit bhai, aap pe kisi ne complaint kari hai cheating ke paise ki, toh aapko shayad bahar jaana bhi pade. Yeh allegation hai, yeh allegation mere pe tha aur tumne usko proof kar diya. Par koi nahi. Waise kabhi aage se koi convict na ho toh usko galat nahi bola karte, warna logon ne toh 5 crore ka defamation maar rakha hai. Tum toh doge bhi kahan se? Ghar bhi toh yahin se chal raha hai na (Brother Pranit, someone’s filed a complaint against you for cheating-related money, so you might have to go out. This was an allegation against me once, and you’ve now proved it true. Anyway, in the future, never call an innocent person guilty. People have already filed ₹5 crore defamation cases. And where would you even pay from? Your household runs from here itself)." In his defence, Pranit clarified that what he had said earlier was only meant as a joke.

Elvish’s behaviour towards Pranit didn’t sit well with netizens, who called him out for being arrogant and disrespectful. One user commented, “Winning Bigg Boss by fluke results in arrogance.” Another wrote, “Indeed, he is a sore loser.” A third added, “He was clearly bullying him. His tone when he asked Pranit to get something from the store room made it obvious he was trying to belittle him.”

Another user remarked, “Thank God someone said it. I can’t tolerate this guy’s rudeness.” One more comment read, “He’s so irritating and has zero grace. Absolutely no dignity!" Several people even labelled him a hypocrite, saying he roasts people on his own YouTube channel but cannot take it when someone jokes about him.

What did Pranit say?

In one of his comedy gigs, Pranit had joked, “You know who Elvish Yadav is, right? He’s a YouTuber, even I didn’t know him. Then I found out he’s the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. I was like, of course, the man who stayed in Salman Khan’s house for two months, he can hit people and harm animals too.”

Bigg Boss 19's recent developments

During this Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan announced that there would be no eviction this week, much to the relief of the housemates. Later, the contestants received a surprise when Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar’s sister and actor-director Malti Chahar entered the house as a wildcard contestant. Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioCinema with new episodes airing daily at 9 p.m., followed by a delayed telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 p.m.