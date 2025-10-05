Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj calls ex-wife Akanksha Jindal ‘fame digger’ after she accuses him of infidelity in marriage

Actor Abhishek Bajaj’s personal life has stirred headlines after his ex-wife Akanksha Jindal accused him of cheating on her. Now, his team has shared a statement written by Abhishek. He penned the note before entering Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 19, in which he labelled her a “fame digger.” Abhishek Bajaj married Akanksha Jindal in 2017, but the two parted ways in 2020.

Abhishek Bajaj’s team releases his note

On Sunday, Abhishek‘s team released a note that he had penned for his ex-wife before going into the Bigg Boss house. In the note, he asked people not to discuss his personal life when he is not around to give it back.

"I never thought I would have to write something like this, but as advised by my team, I feel it’s important for my own safety and peace of mind, especially when I am in the Bigg Boss house,” Abhishek wrote in the note.

The actor continued, “I didn’t imagine that my past would be dragged into the present. After years of silence and separation, to see a “fame digger” I once loved with all my heart now trying to tarnish my image and reputation for a moment of fame will be beyond painful.”

“It has taken me immense courage and strength to rise above that dark phase of my life, to heal, and to rebuild my career on my own terms. Every step I’ve taken has been with honesty and hard work. To have that questioned or attacked in such a cheap and disgraceful manner is heartbreaking and deeply unfair,” he added.

Abhishek also made a request in his note, writing, “I want to say this with folded hands to the media and the viewers — please don’t give space or importance to such baseless attempts that only aim to destroy someone’s dignity. Let us not encourage negativity disguised as “news” especially when I’m not around in the outside world to give it back."

What did Abhishek Bajaj's ex-wife Akanksha Jindal say

Abhishek married Akanksha Jindal in 2017, but the two parted ways in 2020. In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Akanksha spoke about the reason behind their divorce.

Talking about the divorce, Akanksha said, “We were in a long-distance relationship, but whatever happened, it happened for the good. Everything just shattered. I was heartbroken, upset, and not in a happy state of mind. Things changed 360 degrees. I was unable to accept a lot of things; of course, he cheated, which was the breaking point. I am someone who reads between the lines. I could sense from his behaviour that our marriage would not work, and when I realised that, I walked out.”

She further added, “He was involved with a lot of girls. Many people from the industry actually spoke to me and showed me his reality. I found some screenshots and confronted him, but he played the victim card and tried to blame me.” After the interview, she posted a three-part open letter on social media, clarifying that she spoke about their past only to reveal the truth and not for sympathy or any gain.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the 19th season of the reality show includes Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Zeishaan Quadri, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farhana Bhatt, Shehbaz Badesha. The show streams every day at 9 PM on JioHotstar and airs at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.