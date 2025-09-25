Bigg Boss 19: Underdog Pranit More’s ‘Pushpa’ moment against bully gang’s Amaal, Baseer was the most satisfying twist

Bigg Boss 19 has officially reached the stage where the bully gang thinks they run the house. For weeks, Amaal Mallik and Baseer Ali have dominated arguments with their loud voices and arrogance, while the rest quietly surrendered. But this week, comedian Pranit More proved he’s no pushover. In true Pushpa style, “jhukega nahi (won't bow down), he finally showed them their place. Pranit More proves to be one of the strongest contestants this week.

Pranit More gives the most satisfying moment of Bigg Boss 19

The trigger was Shehbaz, as usual, fishing for attention by targeting captain Abhishek Bajaj. One argument led to another, with Farrhana, Amaal, Baseer, Zeishaan and Tanya Mittal ganging up to hijack the issue. Soon, Amaal dragged Pranit into the mess, mocking him as “Zuzu,” a label meant to belittle him. But instead of brushing it off, Pranit stood tall and delivered what I’d call his turning point in the game and the most satisfying moment as a viewer.

Channelling the stubborn fire of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Pranit confronted Amaal directly, exposing his hypocrisy of backbiting and then apologising later. Amaal, unable to digest this pushback, tried to rattle him by getting physical, even making a crass remark: “Kahan kahan touch karun? (where should I touch you)” But Pranit refused to back down. That refusal to bend, that refusal to let someone walk over him, was exactly what the house needed.

When Baseer stepped in to silence him with his typical arrogance — “Tujhe meri tone se problem hai toh ghar ja (If you have a problem with my tone, go back home.” Pranit hit back with sharp wit: “Kyun? Tu driver hai sabko ghar chhodke aayega? (Are you a driver who will leave everyone home?” That one line didn’t just land; it exposed how hollow the bully gang’s dominance actually is.

Pranit More emerging as a strong contestant

Yes, the spat spiralled into personal digs from both sides, but that doesn’t take away from the larger point — Pranit is finally playing his game. For weeks, he floated around like a tourist in the house, but this showdown has cemented him as the underdog who won’t be bullied. Unlike Shehbaz, who creates drama for the cameras, Pranit brings humour, logic and guts to the table.

Amaal may keep mocking him as “zebra,” and Salman Khan may continue showing bias towards Amaal’s group on Weekend Ka Vaar, but none of that changes what happened this week: Pranit More channelled his inner Pushpa and told the bully gang loud and clear — “Main jhukega nahi (I won't bow down).' Now, the bully gang, specially Baseer will be looking for more opporunities to pick a fight with Pranit, because he knows where to get some 'footage' from.

