Baseer Ali on entering Bigg Boss 19 after rejecting it once, warns contestants ‘I’ll move you out of the house if…’

The stage is set for Bigg Boss 19, and among the fresh faces walking into Salman Khan’s controversial house is reality show veteran Baseer Ali. Known for his journey in reality TV shows like Splitsvilla 10, Roadies Rising and recently for his stint in Kundali Bhagya, Baseer now gears up for what he calls the ultimate platform for every reality show contestant. Baseer Ali opens up about entering Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19.

Baseer had been approached before for the show but had rejected it. In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, he opened up about his journey, why he finally said yes to Bigg Boss, and what fans can expect from him inside the house.

On his early beginnings

Baseer on his humble beginnings, “I was about 20 years old when they first found me, and I was 21 years old when I did my first reality show. Pura Hyderabadi boy, I was. Now, it has been 8 years since I started doing showbiz, and I feel like am I still that Hyderabadi boy? But I love the version of me that I am in life, and I think without the Hyderabad essence that I have, this Baseer Ali is absolutely boring.”

On rejecting Bigg Boss earlier

When asked if he was offered Bigg Boss before, Baseer revealed, “Earlier, it was just a few phone calls here and there, nothing solid. But the last two years, 2023 and 2024, I was in Kundali Bhagya, and sadly, I had to reject Bigg Boss because I was not in a position to sign up for the show or I would have done it even then. This is the first time I auditioned and the first time I cracked it.”

On his dream to enter the Bigg Boss' house

Baseer says it was his dream to enter in Bigg Boss, “I believe anybody who enters the reality show space has their dream to be on Bigg Boss or pass through Bigg Boss to reach wherever they are supposed to go. So when I started my journey, I knew this was going to come, but I didn’t know when. I am glad it’s here. I had shown a very different side of me on different shows, but in Bigg Boss, 3 and a half months, Salman sir and the way this show has been designed, it’s going to bring out something in me that I am sure even I have not experienced myself. So I am excited.”

Baseer reveals what he won’t tolerate inside the house

“One thing I’ll not tolerate is disrespect. I can do the worst job for you if you probably have the right approach and ask me in a nice way, I can move a mountain for you. But if you ask me to move a tissue disrespectfully, bro, I’ll move you out of the house. So, that’s something I am not going to take. I am going to be my own lazy and comfortable self. I am going to be a better guy in the house,” Baseer revealed.

On the political twist this season promises

“That’s a bit challenging one because jitni bhi rajneeti ki yaa politics ki knowledge hai mujhe sirf Instagram se miljaati hai ki political scenario kya chal raha hai globally. But to be able to play that role inside Bigg Boss will be fun and challenging. We’ll see mere andar ka neta mujhse kya karwaata hai.”

On seeking advice before entering the house

Baseer revealed whether he talked with his friends Priyank Sharma, Divya Aggarwal or Shiv Thakre, who had earlier been a part of the show and said, “I had a word with only Divya. But no one gave me any advice because they know ki Baseer ko bolke kuch fayada nahi voh karega toh apni hi (There's no point in saying anything to Baseer, he'll do what he wants to).”

On facing Salman Khan

Baseer revealed being nervous about facing Salman Khan and said, “Pura Bigg Boss ek taraf aur Salman sir ke saath interaction ek taraf. I am trembling already. Every now and then, when I think about it, it gives me that shaky feeling inside me which is like a wakeup call. So till the day I meet him and go into the house, I don’t know how it’s going to be. I am super duper nervous about it.”

Bigg Boss 19’s new theme, Ghawalon Ki Sarkaar, gives the housemates power to make all the decisions, but the power to vote contestants out still remains with the audience. The show will stream on Jio Hotstar from 9 pm and will have a delayed telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm