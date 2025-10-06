Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan roasts Elvish Yadav over snake venom scandal says, 'vish se to aapka purana naata hai'

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan welcomed Elvish Yadav, winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Salman welcomed Elvish for a special task involving fake venom, which was supposed to be a dig at the YouTuber's recent snake venom controversy. Salman Khan welcomes Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, poking fun at his snake venom controversy during a special task.

Salman Khan takes a dig at Elvish Yadav

As Elvish made his entrance, Salman greeted him with a grin and said, “Please welcome Elvish Yadav. Ekdum system hang kar dena. (Please welcome Elvish Yadav. Completely crash the system).” Elvish, replied, “Gharwalon ke andar jo vish hai, uska ilaaj karne aaya hoon (I’ve come to cure the poison that’s inside the housemates)."

Salman quipped, “Vish se toh aapka purana naata hai (You’ve had a long-standing connection with poison),” subtly referencing the snake venom controversy that surrounded Elvish earlier this year. With a laugh, Elvish responded, “Kaafi (a lot),” prompting Salman to deliver another zinger: “But I didn’t know that you can fix it too. You have the antidote.”

For context, Elvish Yadav was previously embroiled in a legal controversy after being accused of involvement in a rave party where snake venom was allegedly distributed. Though his legal team has maintained his innocence, the matter remains under investigation, especially after the Allahabad High Court refused to quash the chargesheet earlier in May.

Poison and antidote task

Inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Elvish kept the drama going by introducing a “Poison and Antidote” task. He began, “Pranit bhai ko lagta hai mere andar bahut vish hai. Aap logon ko batana hai kiske andar ka vish aap nikalna chahte ho. (Pranit brother thinks I have a lot of poison in me. You all have to say whose poison you'd like to extract)” The task quickly turned intense, sparking emotional revelations and sharp comments.

Zeishan Quadri handed the antidote to Kunickaa Sadanand, saying, “Agar yahan huye hain 100 mudde, toh 95 mein Kunickaa ji hai. (If there have been 100 issues here, Kunickaa has been involved in 95 of them)”

The sharpest jab came from Abhishek Bajaj, who targeted Farrhana Bhatt with sarcasm, “Vish ki baat ho aur Farrhana ki baat na ho, toh aisa ho hi nahi sakta. But tu itni important nahi hai, waapas baith ja (If we’re talking about poison and don’t mention Farrhana, that’s just not possible. But you’re not that important, go sit back down)”

Amaal Mallik, choosing a more diplomatic route, gave the antidote to Ashnoor Kaur, calling her the “leader of the group,” while Elvish chimed in, “Iske toh kitna bhi antidote dedo, khatam na hona zeher (No matter how much antidote you give her, the poison won’t end)”

As the episode neared its end, Salman stirred tension by calling Neelam and Zeishan to the mukhya dwaar for a supposed eviction, only to reveal it was all a prank, leaving the contestants relieved and the audience in splits.