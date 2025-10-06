Nehal Chudasama's brother says, ‘my heart is in pain’ after Salman Khan questioned her achievements in Bigg Boss 19

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 saw Salman Khan reprimanding Nehal Chudasama for constantly backbiting about Tanya Mittal to other contestants. He even questioned her achievements in comparison to Tanya’s. Now, Nehal’s brother has reacted to the episode, expressing his pain over seeing his sister being humiliated on national television. Nehal Chudasama's family was hurt after Salman Khan questioned her achievements on Bigg Boss 19.

Nehal Chudasama's brother reacts to her achievements being questioned in Bigg Boss 19

Nehal’s brother, Pranay Chudasama, took to Instagram Stories and shared a video of Nehal competing in a beauty pageant. Alongside the clip, he wrote, “Imagine asking the same question that was asked to a sportsperson or athlete who works hard for years and represents the country. My heart is in pain. I could feel the pain you went through at that moment, sister. History is proof of what you have done for the country, and I’m sorry you had to answer such a question.”

Nehal Chudasama's brother pens emotional note.

What happened in Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar

Salman reprimanded Nehal for her “obsession” with Tanya Mittal. He explained that since Nehal returned from the secret room, she had been sitting with other contestants and only discussing Tanya. He further questioned her achievements, asking her what she had truly accomplished.

When Salman asked, “What have you won?”, Nehal replied, “Miss Diva Universe 2018.” However, Salman counter-questioned her, saying, “Did you win this or just participate?” Nehal then admitted, “Yes, just participated.” Salman went on to highlight that Tanya had won Miss Asia Tourism, directly comparing Nehal’s achievement to hers.

Later, he asked both Tanya and Nehal to clear the air face-to-face. Salman also defended Tanya against Nehal’s claims that she had things handed to her, saying,

“If she comes from a well-off family and you don’t, it means your parents must have worked very hard to support your education but couldn’t reach the level that Tanya’s parents have. Why are you getting bothered by her life?”

This exchange not only affected Nehal’s family but also drew criticism from viewers, who accused the makers of Bigg Boss 19 of “disrespecting” Nehal to “glorify” Tanya Mittal’s achievements. Even Gauahar Khan expressed that she felt bad for Nehal after watching the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Nehal Chudasama had earlier participated in the Miss Diva 2018 contest, where she was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2018. She later represented India at the Miss Universe 2018 pageant but failed to make it to the Top 20.