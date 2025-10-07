Is Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal lying about her age? Reddit smells a plot twist

Bigg Boss season19, hosted by Salman Khan, is already heating up, and it’s not because of any task or a fight. A growing online conspiracy has taken over Reddit and fan communities: Is contestant Tanya Mittal lying about her age? Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal faces scrutiny over her age.

Reddit points out Bigg Boss mentioning her incorrect age

It all started when a Reddit user shared a promotional graphic from the Bigg Boss 19 official materials, which stated that Tanya was born in the year 2000, making her just 25 years old. The original post read, “She has claimed that she didn't get to step out after 6 PM for some 27-28 years. But as per this, she's only 25. Make it make sense.” However, eagle-eyed fans quickly remembered that Tanya herself mentioned a very different number during a casual conversation in the house.

A clip circulating online shows Tanya telling fellow contestant Neelam that she is 30 years old. In the next episode, she told Malti the same, 'I’m 30.' This directly contradicts the birth year in the promo.

Redditors wasted no time launching their own “investigations.” One comment joked, “She’s not lying. It’s 2000 BC.” Another user, claiming to know someone from her school days, wrote, "Someone I know was her batchmate. She’s in her late 30s, not even 30! Her younger brother is in his mid-30s now.” Another comment read, "She looks 35 lowkey."

But not everyone blames Tanya. Some point fingers at the Bigg Boss production team itself, calling them out for getting contestants’ ages wrong before. "Awez himself said he’s 37 in the house, but the BB page says 32," one social media user commented. Another one chimed, "Bigg Boss is stupid to write 2000 here.” “Also, why on earth would someone lie about being older than they are?” wondered a user.

Tanya Mittal is an influencer and entrepreneur who gained popularity through her lifestyle content on Instagram and YouTube. She confesses to her glamorous but traditional lifestyle, which has made housemates wary of her claims.

About Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 has kicked off with a dynamic mix of personalities, drama, and intrigue. This season features contestants like Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, Abhishek Bajaj, Amaal Mallik, Zeishan Quadri, Kunicka Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Sharma, Nehal Chudasma and Farahana Bhatt. The latest Weekend Ka Vaar saw a wild card entry, Malti Chahar, an actor and the sister of cricketer Deepak Chahar.