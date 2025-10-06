Who is Malti Chahar? Deepak Chahar’s sister and Bigg Boss 19’s new wildcard already making Tanya Mittal jealous, nervous

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar recently graced Salman Khan’s show, Bigg Boss 19. However, his appearance on the show wasn’t to compete but to introduce his sister, Malti Chahar, as the season’s second wildcard contestant. Malti entered the house on Sunday, and ever since, the housemates have been speculating about which group she might align with. One contestant, however, who seems particularly uneasy after her entry is Tanya Mittal. Deepak Chahar's sister Malti Chahar makes Tanya Mittal jealous in Bigg Boss 19.

Who is Malti Chahar?

Malti Chahar is the sister of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar. Their father is a retired Air Force officer. She was born in Agra but grew up in different places due to her father’s frequent postings. Malti completed her schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Agra and later graduated as a software engineer from the Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lucknow.

Malti began her career in the entertainment industry after participating in beauty pageants. She secured the second runner-up position in Femina Miss India Delhi 2014 and also won the Miss Photogenic title. She first gained popularity during IPL 2019, when she was spotted cheering for the Chennai Super Kings. Her radiant smile caught everyone’s attention.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the film Genius and has since appeared in other films, including Sada Viah Hoya Ji (2022) and Maa O Meri Maa (2025). In 2022, she also starred in the romantic drama Ishq Pashmina, where she played the role of Omisha.

Beyond acting, Malti has also ventured into direction and production. She recently wrote and directed the short film O Maaeri. With over a million followers on Instagram, she enjoys a strong social media presence and often shares glimpses of her professional and personal life.

Malti’s entry in Bigg Boss 19

When Malti entered the Bigg Boss house, she received a warm welcome from almost everyone, except Tanya Mittal. Tanya was seen commenting on Malti’s looks and saying, “I didn’t find her impressive.” She appeared visibly jealous when her friends Zeishaan Quadri, Baseer Ali, and Shehbaz Badesha offered to help Malti with her luggage.

Later, in the luggage area, Tanya bragged to Malti about how she travels to Dubai to eat baklava and drinks coffee only in front of the Taj Mahal. Malti calmly countered, “How many times have you gone to Dubai to have baklava?” Tanya’s expression changed instantly as she nervously replied, “Maybe three or four times, as per my videos on Instagram.” Tanya later asked Malti why she had brought it up, to which Malti smiled and said, “It’s nothing serious.”

When Malti later expressed her wish to get to know Amaal’s group and sit with them, Tanya immediately dismissed her request, saying, “There are some rules to be in our group; right now, we’re not inviting you.” Tanya also appeared to age-shame Malti, remarking that she looked “Kunickaa Sadanand’s age.”

Malti exposes Tanya in new promo

In the latest promo of the show, Malti was seen confronting Tanya. She revealed that the audience had been digging up Tanya’s old videos, where she was seen wearing mini-skirts, contradicting her earlier claims of “only wearing sarees.” Malti also questioned Tanya’s statements about her “struggles,” asking how she could have struggled if her mother and brother had always supported her. When Tanya explained that they stood by her throughout, Malti quipped, “Then that’s not a struggle.”

Tanya looked visibly upset after the exchange and later told the housemates that she didn’t wish to talk about her personal life anymore. Clearly, Tanya seems to feel threatened by the new wildcard entrant. Whether Malti manages to shake up the dynamics of the Bigg Boss house or fades into the background remains to be seen.