Tanya Mittal brags she travels from Gwalior to Agra for tea by the Taj Mahal; internet calls her ‘Sunio from Gwalior’

Bigg Boss 19 contestant, spiritual influencer and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal has been grabbing headlines with statements about her lavish lifestyle. Both the audience and the contestants seem tired of hearing her brag about being rich. Her recent claims about flying to Delhi just to eat dal and drinking coffee only in the garden behind the Taj Mahal have led the internet to nickname her ‘Sunio from Gwalior’. Internet dubs Tanya Mittal as 'Sunio from Gwalior'.

Tanya Mittal explains her ‘basic routine’ of drinking coffee

In the latest episode, Tanya was seen talking to her best friend in the house, Neelam Giri, about her luxurious coffee habit. She said, “Yahan toh logon ko kuch nahi pata, main bhut down to earth hone ka natak karti hun. Coffee peene pata hai main kaise jaati hun? Gwalior se jaaungi Agra, vahan se coffee khareedke peeti nahi hun, vo coffee thandi honi chahiye bilkul toh ice box saath chalta hai. Coffee usmein rakhi jaayegi aur fir Taj Mahal ke peeche ek garden hai, uss garden main jo bench hai vahan bethke peeti hun vo coffee. Yeh basic hai mera (People here don’t know anything, I pretend to be very down to earth. Do you know how I go to drink coffee? From Gwalior, I travel to Agra, but I don’t just buy coffee from there. The coffee has to be completely cold, so I take an icebox with me. The coffee is kept inside it, and then I sit on a bench in a garden behind the Taj Mahal to drink it. This is my basic routine)."

She further revealed that one person brings her a biscuit from London every second month or else she starts crying. She added, “If I want to have dal, then there’s a hotel in Delhi, I eat only from there. This means I have to travel for 6 hours to eat that dal or else I stay hungry. Subah se khaana paani sab band, main literally staff ki chutti kardeti hun gusse main. Fir Gwalior se flight leke Delhi jaaati aur daal khaake raat ko vapas aati hun. (From morning, I stop eating and drinking everything. I even send my staff on leave out of anger. Then I take a flight from Gwalior to Delhi, eat the dal, and return the same night)."

The clip from the episode quickly surfaced online, sparking hilarious reactions from viewers. One comment read, “Someone please make her quiet.” Another said, “Sunio from Gwalior.” (For the unversed, Sunio is a character from the kids’ show Doraemon who constantly brags about being rich.) A third comment read, “After hearing so much nonsense, even the camera turned its face the other way.” Another wrote, “If Ambani listens to this, he will cry.” One more added, “Can’t listen anymore. For God’s sake, sister, please shut up.”

Before this, Tanya had claimed that she has 150 bodyguards and an entire floor in her house dedicated just to her clothes in Gwalior. She also revealed she brought 800 sarees to wear in Bigg Boss and even carries a silver bottle to drink water from. Initially, the housemates were irritated by Tanya’s statements, but now, everyone has started to take it in a fun way and sometimes even crack jokes about her.

About Bigg Boss 19

The season has already entered its fifth week, and the house has been divided into two groups. This year, the theme of the show is Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, giving housemates complete freedom to make decisions and face the consequences. A new twist, the secret room, has also been introduced. Currently, Nehal Chudasama, who was announced as the third contestant to be evicted in last Weekend Ka Vaar, is staying in the room and is expected to return this weekend.