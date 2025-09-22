Kajol reveals she wants this from Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal, leaves Salman Khan and Jisshu Sengupta in splits. Watch

Actor Kajol, along with her The Trial Season 2 co-star Jisshu Sengupta, recently appeared on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 19 to promote her series. The actors had a lively conversation with Salman, who also introduced some of the housemates to them. Kajol was particularly mesmerised by Tanya’s saree collection and joked that she wanted her tailor’s number. Kajol has this to say about Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal.

Kajol wants this from Tanya Mittal

Kajol expressed her wish to see the contestants inside the Bigg Boss house, but asked if only they could see them and not vice versa. Salman then revealed the contestants sitting together on the sofa and introduced them one by one. Jisshu remarked, “Sir, yeh Tanya Mittal badi kamaal ki hai (Tanya Mittal is amazing). 150 bodyguards, and a huge collection of sarees.” Kajol then added, “Iska tailor ka number lena padega (Will have to take her tailor's number),” leaving Salman and Jisshu in splits. Salman quipped, “Inka khud ka business hai, I think sarees ka. Tel ka bhi business hai (I think she has her own business of sarees and even oil).”

Later, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman and Kajol recreated their popular song Odhli Chunariya from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. Adding a twist, they performed Ajay Devgn’s signature steps from his films Singham and Pehele Tu Duja Tu from Son of Sardaar 2. Fans were delighted to see Salman and Kajol share the stage once again.

Earlier, Tanya had talked about her huge saree collection and said, "I am not leaving my luxuries behind, I am taking my jewellery, accessories and more than 800 sarees inside the house. For every day, I have decided on 3 sarees which I will be changing throughout the day.”

Recent Developments in Bigg Boss 19

Last week, actor Abhishek Bajaj won the captaincy task by defeating Amaal Mallik and became the new captain of the house. This Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman pulled up Ashnoor Kaur for not saving her friend Abhishek during nominations and for attempting to take credit for his captaincy task victory. This led to a rift between Abhishek and Ashnoor.

Later, Salman announced that Nehal Chudasama was the third contestant to be evicted. However, instead of leaving, she was sent to the Bigg Boss' secret room, where she will observe the housemates before re-entering later this week.

Kajol's recent and upcoming work

Kajol was most recently seen in The Trial Season 2, which premiered on JioHotstar on 19 September. The series, also starring Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan and Gaurav Pandey, among others, received mixed reviews from critics.

Kajol will next be seen hosting a talk show with Twinkle Khanna, titled Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. The show is set to launch on Thursday (25 September), with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as the first guests. It will stream on Prime Video.