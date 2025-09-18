Kajol gets sandwiched between Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn at Bads of Bollywood premiere; is shocked at the title

Actor Kajol has turned into the biggest cheerleader for her close friend Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who is making his debut as a director with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. She took to social media to give him a big shout-out but couldn’t help expressing her surprise at the title. In a funny moment, she was even seen asking Shah Rukh if everything was really “beep beep.” Kajol was seen attending the premiere of The Ba**ds of Bollywood in Mumbai with her husband and actor Ajay Devgn.

Kajol gives a shoutout to Aryan

On Thursday, Kajol took to Instagram to share some inside moments from the premiere night. The premiere was held in Mumbai on Wednesday which she attended with her husband and actor Ajay Devgn.

The photographs included a sweet selfie with Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan, a glamorous red carpet pose with Ajay, and a lovely picture with Gauri Khan and Aryan. Sharing the pictures, Kajol wrote, “With the Ba***ds of Bollywood ;) congrats @___aryan___ .. only thing more awesome I'm sure will be ur show! Too excited…”

Kajol also shared a fun video on Instagram, capturing a lighthearted banter with Shah Rukh Khan. Ajay was also seen standing with them in the clip.

The video shows Kajol being asked to say the show's title out loud, and she responds with a chuckle, "I can't na", looking amused. Kajol then quips, "The beep beep of Bollywood", and bursts into laughter.

She is then seen looking at Shah Rukh in surprise and asking him, “Is everything beep beep”. To which, Shah Rukh chuckles and responds, “Everything is beep beep… most of the show is beep beep.” Meanwhile Ajay is seen smiling through the conversation.

The moment is winning hearts on social media, with fans happy to see the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge co-stars enjoying a banter with each other. “The ultimate friendship,” one wrote, with another sharing, “KING is finally with his QUEEN.”

“KING AND QUEEN TOGETHER FINALLY AFTER SOOO LONG,” one comment read. Another fan gushed, “Sharukh with kajol jodi the best”, with one mentioning, “Now this is a frame.”

More about Aryan’s show

Aryan is starting his career in Bollywood as a director. His debut directorial series titled, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, released on Netflix on September 18. Written by Aryan himself, the series features Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor.

It follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) and manager Sanya (Anya Singh) by his side, Aasmaan steps into the world of fame. Made under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the seven-episode show mixes humour to take a dig at the industry. The show will also feature a lot of cameo appearances, from Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh to Shah Rukh himself.