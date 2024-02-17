 Anjana Bhowmick: Veteran Bengali actor dies at 79 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Anjana Bhowmick: Veteran Bengali actor and Jisshu Sengupta's mother-in-law dies at 79 in Kolkata

Anjana Bhowmick: Veteran Bengali actor and Jisshu Sengupta's mother-in-law dies at 79 in Kolkata

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 17, 2024 02:14 PM IST

Veteran Bengali actor Anjana Bhowmick was reportedly having respiratory problems, and died on Saturday morning at a Kolkata hospital. She was 79.

Bengali actor Anjana Bhowmick has died. The veteran actor was admitted to a hospital in south Kolkata on Friday night due to respiratory problems. She died on Saturday morning. Anjana, mother-in-law of actor Jisshu Sengupta, was 79. Anjana's daughter Nilanjana and her husband Jishu were in the hospital with her on Saturday. Also read: Kavita Chaudhary, known for playing IPS officer Kalyani Singh in DD Show Udaan, dies of heart attack

Anjana Bhowmick died on Saturday. She was known for her chemistry with actor Uttam Kumar.
Anjana Bhowmick died on Saturday. She was known for her chemistry with actor Uttam Kumar.

Anjana Bhowmik had been ill for a long time and was having old-age related health issues. She was reportedly bedridden for the last five to six months, and was looked after by her daughters Nilanjana and Chandana. Director Srijit Mukherji, Arindam Sil and other celebs from Bengali cinema also joined Jishu and Nilanjana at the hospital after Anjana's death.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Anjana Bhowmik's career

At the age of 20, Anjana Bhowmik made her debut with the 1964 Bengali film Anustup Chanda. She changed her name to Anjana before the release of her first film. She became known for her chemistry with late actor Uttam Kumar on screen; they worked together in films such as Thana Theke Aschi, Chowringhee, Nayika Sambad, Kabhi Megh. Anjana's performance with Soumitra Chatterjee in the film Maheshweta (1967) was also praised. Anjana quit films many years ago.

Personal life

Anjana Bhowmik was born in December 1944. She was married to a naval officer named Anil Sharma. They had two daughters, Nilanjana and Chandana. Nilanjana, the elder daughter, was once an actor like her mother; she was seen on the TV show Hip Hip Hurray. However, Nilanjana has also been away from acting for years now and is raising her family with Jisshu Sengupta in Kolkata.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On