Anjana Bhowmick: Veteran Bengali actor and Jisshu Sengupta's mother-in-law dies at 79 in Kolkata

Bengali actor Anjana Bhowmick has died. The veteran actor was admitted to a hospital in south Kolkata on Friday night due to respiratory problems. She died on Saturday morning. Anjana, mother-in-law of actor Jisshu Sengupta, was 79. Anjana's daughter Nilanjana and her husband Jishu were in the hospital with her on Saturday. Also read: Kavita Chaudhary, known for playing IPS officer Kalyani Singh in DD Show Udaan, dies of heart attack Anjana Bhowmick died on Saturday. She was known for her chemistry with actor Uttam Kumar.

Anjana Bhowmik had been ill for a long time and was having old-age related health issues. She was reportedly bedridden for the last five to six months, and was looked after by her daughters Nilanjana and Chandana. Director Srijit Mukherji, Arindam Sil and other celebs from Bengali cinema also joined Jishu and Nilanjana at the hospital after Anjana's death.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Anjana Bhowmik's career

At the age of 20, Anjana Bhowmik made her debut with the 1964 Bengali film Anustup Chanda. She changed her name to Anjana before the release of her first film. She became known for her chemistry with late actor Uttam Kumar on screen; they worked together in films such as Thana Theke Aschi, Chowringhee, Nayika Sambad, Kabhi Megh. Anjana's performance with Soumitra Chatterjee in the film Maheshweta (1967) was also praised. Anjana quit films many years ago.

Personal life

Anjana Bhowmik was born in December 1944. She was married to a naval officer named Anil Sharma. They had two daughters, Nilanjana and Chandana. Nilanjana, the elder daughter, was once an actor like her mother; she was seen on the TV show Hip Hip Hurray. However, Nilanjana has also been away from acting for years now and is raising her family with Jisshu Sengupta in Kolkata.