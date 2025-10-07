Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar pushes Tanya Mittal into pool, tells her ‘ro jitna rona hai’ after she breaks down. Watch

Bigg Boss added some spice to the game by introducing cricketer Deepak Chahar’s sister, Malti Chahar, as the new wildcard contestant. While most housemates seemed quite unbothered by her entry, Tanya Mittal appeared to be the most affected. A new promo shows Tanya crying inconsolably after Malti pushed her into the pool. Malti Chahar nominates Tanya Mittal in Bigg Boss 19.

Malti Chahar pushes Tanya Mittal into swimming pool

In the latest episode, Bigg Boss introduced the nominations task, which involved a haunted playground. The housemates were divided into two groups, and since Farhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar were already safe from nominations, Bigg Boss gave them the power to nominate contestants from either group by pushing their chosen housemate into the pool. Malti first nominated Abhishek, and in the next round, she pushed Tanya into the pool, thereby nominating her for eviction.

While Abhishek took it sportingly, the new promo shows Tanya crying inconsolably after Malti’s move. Later, when Malti confronted her and asked why she was crying, Tanya said, “I am not angry with you.” Malti was then heard saying, “Cry as much as you want; I’ll still push you into the pool if I have to do it again.”

After the task ended, Malti was seen sitting with Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari, dissecting Tanya’s game. She said, “It’s not like Tanya wears sarees only. When she knew the task involved going into the pool, I realised she was overacting. She came wearing a saree just to react that way. It’s her way of grabbing importance.”

While some internet users were happy to see Tanya nominated, others defended her. One comment read, “Fantastic, Malti! Tanya deserves this!” Another wrote, “Good game, Malti.” One user commented, “Malti is right. Tanya knew the task involved water, so why did she wear a saree?” Another wrote, “I feel bad for Tanya.” One fan said, “Tanya is the winner because everyone targets the strong.” Another commented, “Tanya, stay strong.”

About Bigg Boss 19

The show introduced a new theme, Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, which symbolises democracy. According to the theme, Bigg Boss will not interfere in the housemates’ decisions, and they will be responsible for the consequences of their actions. So far, the show has seen three evictions — Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, and Natalia — and two wildcard entries, Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar. The show streams on JioCinema at 9 PM and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.