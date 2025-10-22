Malti Chahar blames lovebirds Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama for turning 'classy' Bigg Boss 19 into ‘cheap show’. Watch

Bigg Boss introduced a new wildcard last week, Malti Chahar, who spiced things up in the house with her gameplay. While last week she was trying to make her place in Amaal Mallik’s group, Weekend Ka Vaar changed the dynamics completely. Now, her new targets seem to be Tanya Mittal and the new lovebirds of the house, Baseer Ali, and Nehal Chudasama. Malti Chahar blames Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama of making Bigg Boss 19 a cheap show.

Malti Chahar's fight with Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama

In the latest episode, Malti tried to explain to the housemates how Tanya is faking her personality inside the house. She revealed that although Tanya claims to wear only sarees, the internet has dug out her videos wearing mini-skirts. In the new promo, Malti is seen questioning Baseer and Nehal’s still-blooming relationship after the two were seen romancing in the latest episode.

In the promo, Malti was heard telling Baseer, “Aapki girlfriend mere baarein main bol rahi hai, toh…(Your girlfriend is talking about me, so…)." Baseer interrupted to clarify that Nehal is not his girlfriend. Malti then questioned their relationship, which enraged both Baseer and Nehal. They shouted at the top of their voices, saying, “Why should we tell you? Who are you even?”

Malti retaliated, saying, “Maine socha classy show main aa rakhi hoon, par cheap bana rakha hai tumne isko (I thought I had come to a classy show, but you’ve made it cheap)."She then went to Abhishek Bajaj and said, “You and Ashnoor don’t lie on beds with your hands around each other’s necks, but they do. They say they’re girlfriend and boyfriend — then what are you?” When Nehal again asked why they should clarify anything to her, Malti replied, “Because even I live in this house. Shut up, fake aurat (woman)."

The latest episode also showed Nehal sleeping on Baseer’s lap, with Kunickaa teasing them about it. Nehal was later seen feeding Baseer with her hands, hinting that something might be brewing between them.

Fans seemed pleased with Malti questioning Baseer and Nehal. One comment read, “Ab Malti sahi logo ki baja rahi hai, good.” (Now Malti is calling out the right people. Good)." Another wrote, “I agree with Malti for the first time.” A third comment read, “For the first time, I think Malti is right in calling Nehal ‘fake’.”

The new promo also featured Farrhana pointing fingers at Kunickaa Sadanand, which later enraged Neelam, leading to a heated argument. Neelam eventually abandoned her kitchen duties and refused to cook for the housemates.

So Far in Bigg Boss 19

So far, there have been four evictions in the house, including Natalia, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, and Zeishan Quadri. However, two new wildcards have joined the show — Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar. The show now features a total of 14 contestants competing for the trophy. Bigg Boss 19 airs on JioCinema/Hotstar at 9:30 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.