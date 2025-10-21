Bigg Boss 19’s Farrhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar lock horns: ‘Tu hai meri problem’

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss 19 is continuing to deliver its trademark mix of drama and chaos. A fresh feud will be seen brewing between housemates Farrhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar in the upcoming episode. After a series of intense clashes with Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar found herself in yet another argument, this time with Farrhana Bhatt.

Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar lock horns

The upcoming episode will see tensions flaring with Farrhana and Malti getting into a sharp exchange of words. After a series of intense clashes with Tanya Mittal, Malti found herself in yet another argument, this time with Farrhana after remarking that just seeing Farrhana’s face makes her angry.

In the promo, the contestants are seen relaxing in the house when Malti made an indirect comment about Farrhana, saying, “Iski shakal dekhte hi gussa aati hai mereko. (I get angry by seeing her face).”

To which, Farrhana responded, “Toh tu dikhana gussa behn. Andar nahi rakhte gusse ko…hanikarak hota hai (Then show your anger. Don’t bottle down your emotions, it’s injurious to health).”

Afterwards, the two were seen in the kitchen, where Farrhana accused Malti of thinking everyone in the house is like her. Malti fired back, shouting, “Mujhe tere se problem hai. Tu hai meri problem (I have a problem with you. You are my problem)." Farrhana, however, continued, saying, “Tune kal mera naam liya ki tu lappu hai, jabki tu sabse badi f***u hai duniya ki. (Yesterday, you mentioned my name saying I am lazy, when in fact, you're the biggest fool in the world)."

Further into the promo, Farrhana claimed that Malti had tried to form a bond with Baseer, and when that didn’t work out, she aimed to team up with Amaal Mallik. “Baseer hi nahi, chalo Amaal hi sahi. But Amaal ne isko ek paise ki ghas nahi dali (If not Baseer, then let’s go to Amaal. But Amaal didn’t pay any heed to her)," Farrhana said. In response, Malti remarked, “Main jab aayi thi tab bhi aakeli thi, ab bhi akeli hu (I was alone when I came in, and I am alone today too)."

The video led to a war of words among fans of Farrhana and Malti. One wrote, “Farrhana yarr, what a player”, with another commenting, “Farrhana Bhatt is running this show single-handedly."

One social media user shared, “Not a fan of Malti, but now Farrhana looks desperate", with another, “Farrhana as usual on her mission to get fake footage."

About Bigg Boss 19

Hosted by Salman Khan, this season follows a new theme, Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, which means that the housemates and their decisions are final without any interference from Bigg Boss. So far, the show has introduced two wildcards, Malti Chahar and Shehbaz Badesha.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, Salman reprimanded Malti for her recent rude comment about Nehal Chudasama. On a recent episode, during a fight in the Bigg Boss house over halwa, Malti told Nehal, “Next time kapde pehen ke baar karna (talk to me next time with your clothes on).” Nehal, who was indeed fully dressed, took offence to the comment and screamed at Malti. In the episode, Salman was not convinced with her explanation, and said it was “ekdum bakwas”.