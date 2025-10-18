Salman Khan pulls apart Malti Chahar's ‘ekdum bakwas’ reasoning behind ‘kapde pehen ke baat kar’ comment, dozes off

Everyone expected Salman Khan to call out Malti Chahar for her recent rude comment about Nehal Chudasama, and he seems to have done just that, and more. In a promo shared by JioHotstar for Saturday's Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman will be seen giving Malti an earful over her comment and even dozing off while listening to her rather silly explanation behind it. Salman Khan pulled up Malti Chahar for a crude comment against Nehal Chudasama.

On a recent episode, during a fight in the Bigg Boss house over halwa, Malti told Nehal, “Next time kapde pehen ke baar karna (talk to me next time with your clothes on).” Nehal, who was indeed fully dressed, took offence to the comment and screamed at Malti.

Salman Khan gives an earful to Malti

Now, Salman has asked her what she meant by that. Malti gave a weird explanation, saying how the AC had made the temperature too low and so she asked Nehal to wear more clothes. She went on and on about it, even making Salman doze off in between.

Salman asked, “Kitno ko lagta hai ki ye ekdum bakwas tha (how many of you think this was totally stupid)?” Kunika Sadanand echoes his words and called it bakwas too.

He added, "Malti, kuch bolne ke baad, maidaan chor ke bhaag jaati ho. Dose de rahi ho toh jo return dose aata hai who bhi lena seekh jaiye (Malti you run away after delivering barbs. If you attack someone, learn to take an attack on yourself too). Malti looked glum at his words.

What happened between Malti and Nehal?

This week, Nehal Chudasama, the house captain, announced that suji ka halwa would be made. She firmly added that no one should object to it, as Kunickaa Sadanand began preparing the dish. But Malti Chahar quickly interrupted with a mocking remark, saying, “Ganda halwa banega (it’ll turn out bad),” and laughed. Her comment didn’t go down well, prompting Baseer Ali to step in and ask if she had even thought before speaking.

The situation soon spiraled into a heated exchange between Malti, Baseer, and Nehal. An angry Nehal shouted that people were quick to question others’ backgrounds and achievements, snapping, “Tumne kya kiya hai life mein? (What have you done in your life?)”

In response, Malti hit back with a personal jibe, saying, “Next time kapde pehenkar baat karna mere se (Next time, wear proper clothes before talking to me).” The promo then showed Nehal stunned by the remark, Ashnoor Kaur covering her ears in disbelief, and an enraged Kunickaa Sadanand asking, “What the hell did you just say?”

Malti is the sister of cricketer Deepak Chahar and entered the show a couple weeks ago as a wildcard entry.