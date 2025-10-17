Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan says Farrhana Bhatt was ‘right in her own way’ in the task, but felt bad for Neelam Giri

Bigg Boss 19: The ongoing reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, continues to serve its daily dose of drama, fights, and controversy. In the latest episode, contestant Farrhana Bhatt's decision to shred Neelam Giri’s letter to secure a place in the captaincy contention raised a lot of reactions. Now Gauahar Khan has weighed in on the episode, saying that she was ‘right in her own way’. (Also read: Bigg Boss 19: Fans call Farrhana Bhatt winner, hail her for being calm despite Amaal Mallik calling her mother ‘B-grade’) Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan said that the housemates have made Farrhana Bhatt a queen.

What Gauahar Khan said

Gauahar took to her X account and wrote, “Farhana is a Mood! Hahahah I thought she was right in her own way. But it brought out the gandi zubaan (bad mouth) of the whole house … felt bad for Neelam, but it's a game. It happens. But the line was Tanya’s, hahahah main rona nahi chahti warna main beemar ho jaoongi (I don't want to cry or else I will fall ill). Hahahahaha, I can’t stop laughing. Arre Rona nahi aa raha toh mat ro naa (If you don't want to cry, then what is the need to cry). Too much fun.”

In a separate tweet, she wrote, “The housemates made farhana the queen ! Love it !” Gauahar has won the seventh season of Bigg Boss in 2013.

What happened in the last episode

For the unversed, in the last episode contestants are given a chance to read letters from their families. If one contestant decides to shred another’s letter, they would secure a place in the captaincy contention. It was Farrhana who shredded Neelam Giri’s letter, leaving her in tears. After that, she received angry reactions from the rest of the house. Amaal Malik asked her to have some shame and even dragged her family into the conversation. He said, “Tu aur teri maa B-grade. Tujhe aur teri maa ko koi C-grade movie mein bhi kaam nahi dega (no one will give you or your mother work in C-grade movies too).”

Meanwhile, Malti Chahar, Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari are nominated this week for eviction. Bigg Boss 19 follows the theme of Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, which gives the housemates more decision-making power than Bigg Boss himself. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show streams every day at 9 PM on JioCinema and airs at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.