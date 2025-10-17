Bigg Boss 19: Fans call Farrhana Bhatt winner, hail her for being calm despite Amaal Mallik calling her mother ‘B-grade’

With every task, the dynamics in the Bigg Boss 19 house keep changing. Farrhana Bhatt, who was the most hated contestant in the first two weeks, has now been crowned the winner by fans. The latest episode saw the entire house turn against Farrhana after her bold decision to shred Neelam Giri’s letter from her family to secure her captaincy contendership. Farrhana Bhatt wins hearts for handling Amaal Mallik's aggression well in Bigg Boss 19.

Housemates turn against Farrhana Bhatt

A lot of letters were dropped on the ground by a pigeon, and the contestants had to find the letter of the Sanchalak announced by Bigg Boss. Whoever found the letter also had the choice to either give it to the housemate or shred it to become a contender for the captaincy. While Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and Nehal Chudasama gave the letters to their respective housemates, Farrhana Bhatt brought the biggest twist by shredding Neelam’s letter, becoming the first contender for captaincy.

Her decision turned all the housemates against her. The people she considered friends, like Baseer Ali, cursed her for the decision. He said, “The day you go back to your city, people won’t even spit on you.” He further cursed her to “rot in hell”. However, things took an even nastier turn when Amaal decided that he wouldn’t let Farrhana eat her food.

While Farrhana was eating her dinner silently and not talking to anyone, Amaal barged in and asked her to have some shame. When Farrhana replied, “Later,” Amaal got triggered and aggressively snatched her plate and food from her hand. When Farrhana called him a “B-grade man”, Amaal got personal and dragged her family into the conversation. He said, “Tu aur teri maa B-grade. Tujhe aur teri maa ko koi C-grade movie mein bhi kaam nahi dega (no one will give you or your mother work in C-grade movies too).”

This was followed by Amaal’s entire group targeting Farrhana. Neelam said, “Your mother would be ashamed of giving birth to you.” Malti Chahar added, “Teri maa ko bhi sharam aayegi abhi (your mother would also be ashamed now).” While the whole house went against her, Farrhana still stood firm on her stance.

Fans hailed her for making the “right decision” and standing strong despite the entire house cursing her. One of the comments read, “13 vs 1 — she has already won the show.” Another wrote, “Please win, Farrhana… we love you… you just rocked it.” A third commented, “I don’t even like her, but hell, why are they acting like she killed someone’s family member? It was just a letter.” Another wrote, “Amaal is the worst contestant in Bigg Boss history.” One more user commented, “We stand with you, Farrhana 🙌 Stay strong, girl!” Another social media user slammed Amaal, calling him “such a cheap person”.

About Bigg Boss 19

Hosted by Salman Khan, this season follows a new theme, Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, which means that the housemates and their decisions are final without any interference from Bigg Boss. So far, the show has introduced two wildcards, Malti Chahar and Shehbaz Badesha. This week, Malti, Neelam, Gaurav Khanna, and Mridul Tiwari are nominated for eviction, and Salman will announce whose journey ends on Weekend Ka Vaar.