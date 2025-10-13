Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar review: Salman Khan’s sarcastic and fiery avatar as host is a perfect pre-Diwali blast

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan faced a lot of heat for his hosting in the last Weekend Ka Vaar, with many calling him biased towards Amaal Mallik. Some even suggested he should retire from hosting Bigg Boss. However, this Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman made a spectacular comeback, returning in his fun, bold, sarcastic, and fierce avatar, not just for the contestants, but also for his haters. Salman Khan returns to his fiery and sassy avatar this Weekend Ka Vaar.

Audience Ka Vaar by Salman Khan

This episode felt more like Audience Ka Vaar than ever, as Salman voiced exactly what fans had been waiting to say. Bigg Boss enthusiasts were eagerly anticipating an exposé of Tanya Mittal’s game, and Salman delivered with precision. He subtly called out Tanya for her attention-seeking tactics, habit of crying to gain sympathy even when she was wrong, bragging about her luxuries, and always trying to be the centre of attention. He also exposed her threats to Bigg Boss about not speaking anymore and gave her a reality check on how she appeared to the outside world, moments that were deeply satisfying.

Another highlight of the episode was Salman pulling up Shehbaz Badesha for crossing boundaries with his jokes and being badtameez (ill-mannered). He warned Shehbaz against using phrases like “tu bahar mil (you meet me outside)” in the house, while continuing to have fun with other housemates, sarcastically pointing out mistakes and praising contestants who genuinely deserved it. For viewers, what had been a frustrating and headache-inducing Weekend Ka Vaar last time turned into a pre-Diwali treat this week.

Salman Khan gives it back to his haters

Salman’s fiery and sarcastic rants extended beyond the house. He gave a sharp reply to filmmaker AR Murugadoss, who had accused him of arriving late on Sikandar sets. Salman defended himself with wit, explaining how his rib injury affected his timing and pointed out inconsistencies with Murugadoss’ other actors. He also responded to Abhinav Kashyap’s criticism of him and his family, and sarcastically asked if he had got any work, referencing his earlier blunt remark from the previous Weekend Ka Vaar. These moments were nothing short of seeti-maar for viewers, delivering exactly what they loved about Salman’s hosting.

The episode was further elevated by comedians Jamie Lever and Ravi Gupta, who added humour through roasting the contestants and light-hearted comedy. Overall, it seems Salman is taking audience feedback seriously, and fans may finally witness the cheerful, fully invested, and fiery host we adored during Bigg Boss 13.