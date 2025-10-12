Jamie Lever mimics Farah Khan to roast Bigg Boss 19 contestants; amused Salman Khan calls her ‘better than Johnny Lever’

This Weekend Ka Vaar has already impressed the audience, as Salman Khan praised Abhishek Bajaj and exposed Tanya Mittal’s game plan. Now, in today’s episode, Jamie Lever adds a dose of laughter by mimicking Farah Khan and roasting the Bigg Boss 19 contestants. Jamie Lever amuses Bigg Boss 19 contestants and Salman Khan with her act.

Jamie Lever turns Farah Khan to roast Bigg Boss 19 contestants

As she entered the stage, Jamie introduced herself as Tharra Khan and said, “Ek Tharra lagayi aur Farah Khan bankar aagyi. Salman… sir, main bhool jaati hun main nakli hun (I had one drink and turned into Farah Khan. Salman sir, I sometimes forget that I’m fake)." Her hilarious entry left Salman in splits as she began roasting the contestants.

Jamie teased Abhishek Bajaj saying, “Abhishek, main Ashnoor se baat kar lun? Tumhe sursuri toh nahi lag jaayegi? (Abhishek, should I talk to Ashnoor? You won’t get tickled with jealousy, will you?)." She then mimicked Shehbaz Badesha and said, “Tune Malti se kya bola? Yeh bataana zara, main Bigg Boss mein hot lag raha hun ki nahi? (What did you say to Malti? Tell me, do I look hot on Bigg Boss or not?)."

Next, she poked fun at Baseer Ali and Farrhana Bhatt, saying they have a hashtag #Bahana, but Baseer and Nehal have a hashtag #Behal. Salman was clearly amused by her act and said, “Jamie, you were fantastic, even better than your dad (Johnny Lever)!” Farah Khan herself reacted to the post later, commenting, “Jamie, mera patta kyun kaat rahi hai 😂(Jamie, why are you stealing my thunder?)."

Fans were thrilled by Jamie’s performance. One user commented, “I couldn’t stop laughing,” while another wrote, “Comedy queen!” A third comment read, “Finally!! Best Weekend Ka Vaar,” and another added, “Jamie’s mimicry is next level, too good. Delighted to watch you.”

It seems Jamie has been following Bigg Boss 19 closely, as she has also mimicked several housemates in her recent Instagram reels. Apart from Jamie, comedian Ravi Gupta will also appear in this Weekend Ka Vaar episode to interact with the guests and add more humour to the evening.

Recent developments in Bigg Boss 19

This week saw the entry of wildcard contestant Malti Chahar, who has shaken up the house dynamics. Currently, six contestants, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, Zeishaan Quadri, and Baseer Ali, have been nominated for eviction. In tonight’s episode, Salman Khan will announce the name of the contestant who will be evicted from the show. Bigg Boss 19 airs on Colors TV at 10:30 PM and streams on JioHotstar at 9 P