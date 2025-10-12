Guneet Monga rates Salman Khan as the 'least popular Khan', says, 'I don't even know him'

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga recently appeared on Komal Nahta’s podcast Game Changers. The filmmaker expressed her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, revealed her desire to work with Aamir Khan, and ranked Salman Khan as the least popular among the three. Guneet Monga says she doesn't know Salman Khan.

During a rapid-fire round, when Guneet was asked to rate the three Khans, she quickly responded, “Shah Rukh Khan has been my childhood crush. It was Shah Rukh Khan who inspired me to come to Mumbai. The Khan I desperately want to work with is Aamir.”

When asked about Salman, Guneet replied, “I don’t even know him. And I don’t think he knows me either. At least I’ve met both Aamir and Shah Rukh, but I’ve never met Salman.” She was further asked to rank the three Khans based on popularity, to which she placed Shah Rukh Khan first, followed by Aamir Khan, and then Salman Khan.

About Guneet Monga

Guneet Monga is an acclaimed producer and the founder of Sikhya Entertainment, a Mumbai-based production house behind several internationally celebrated films, such as The Lunchbox (2013), Masaan (2015), Zubaan (2016), and Pagglait (2021). She served as executive producer on Period. End of Sentence (2019), which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film. Guneet won her second Oscar for the Netflix documentary short The Elephant Whisperers (2022).

Her most recent production is Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Jugnuma – The Fable, directed by Raam Reddy, also featuring Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, Hiral Sidhu, Awan Pookot, and Tillotama Shome in key roles.

About Salman Khan’s upcoming film

Salman Khan’s recent releases, including Sikandar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3, did not perform well at the box office. The actor is now set to star in Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan. The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a rare border skirmish that turned deadly without any firearms being used. The film is currently under production.