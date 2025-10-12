‘Gentleman’ Shah Rukh Khan saves Nitanshi Goel as she trips on stairs at Filmfare Awards, then holds her dress' train

Actor Nitanshi Goel won the Best Debut Female trophy at the Filmfare Awards 2025 for her performance in Laapataa Ladies. For the event, actor Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar were the hosts. Actor Akshay Kumar presented the award to Nitanshi. Several videos of the trio, along with Nitanshi, on stage emerged on social media platforms. Shah Rukh Khan helped Nitanshi Goel when she tripped at the Filmfare Awards event.

Nitanshi Goel trips at event, Shah Rukh Khan helps her

In a video, Shah Rukh was seen walking towards the stairs as Nitanshi came forward to receive her award. Shah Rukh climbed down a few steps to welcome her by extending his hand. Nitanshi held it but immediately tripped. Shah Rukh quickly saved her by holding both her hands.

A teary-eyed Nitanshi, wearing a long yellow dress with a train, and a smiling Shah Rukh in a black outfit, shared a quick conversation as she steadied herself. As she came on stage, Shah Rukh held the train of her dress and walked behind her. He then placed it gently while she received her award from Akshay. Karan Johar gave her a hug and asked if she was ok. He then smiled and kissed her on the head.

Internet reacts to Shah Rukh's gesture, Nitanshi's ‘Jennifer Lawrence’ moment'

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Poor thing seems nervous. Happy for her." "Almost had a Jennifer Lawrence fall. Some might say it’s good luck for your career," read a comment. "How I would love to fall while Shah Rukh is catching me too," a person wrote. An X user said, “Shah Rukh is such a gentleman. Oh, this is too darn sweet.” "Nitanshi's Jennifer Lawrence moment," a tweet read. Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence famously fell in two successive Oscars while walking to the stage around a decade ago.

Last year, speaking with Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel, Nitanshi spoke about wanting to be "Lady Shah Rukh Khan." She had said, "Right now, I say this everywhere that in the next 5-6 years, however long it takes, I want to be the next Lady Shah Rukh Khan. The way he speaks, his interviews, the way he has won everyone's heart, I also want to win everyone's heart like him."

Nitanshi's film debut

Nitanshi, 18, made her Bollywood debut with Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies. It is a story set in 2001 in rural India about two young brides who get separated during a train journey. It also features Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in key roles.

Shah Rukh's next film

Fans will see Shah Rukh next in Siddharth Anand's King. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma.