Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt reminds internet of Asim Riaz after her bold move in task; Here's why

Bigg Boss 13 had set a benchmark that no other season has been able to surpass. Even now, viewers continue to compare contestants from newer seasons to those from Season 13. In Bigg Boss 19, following a recent task, the internet can’t help but draw parallels between Asim Riaz and Farrhana Bhatt. Internet compares Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt to Asim Riaz.

Why fans are comparing Farrhana Bhatt to Asim Riaz

The new promo of Bigg Boss 19 shows a task where contestants are given a chance to read letters from their families. However, this depends on their fellow housemates. If one contestant decides to shred another’s letter, they would secure a place in the captaincy contention. While most housemates chose to sacrifice their captaincy chances and let others read their letters, Farrhana made a bold move, she shredded Neelam Giri’s letter, leaving Neelam in tears.

Soon after, the entire house turned against Farrhana, criticising her decision and cursing her for denying Neelam the letter. Amaal even threw a plate while Farrhana was eating. This incident reminded fans of Asim Riaz, who had faced a similar situation in Bigg Boss 13 when he shredded Mahira’s letter during a task and was targeted by the housemates for it.

Several fans came out in support of Farrhana, praising her for playing the game strategically. One fan commented, “Farhana did amazing 😍 I’m loving her. If not Asim, then Farrhana will lift the trophy now, Inshallah!” Another wrote, “She’s here to play the game, not to take care of somebody’s emotions!” A third user added, “Asim and Farrhana, both are fire!”

Recent developments in the Bigg Boss 19 house

The recent episode featured contestants carrying teddy bears on their backs, ensuring they didn’t touch the ground. Every time a teddy touched a surface, the housemates lost items from their ration supply. Meanwhile, Malti Chahar, Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari are nominated this week for eviction. Salman Khan will announce who leaves the house in this Weekend Ka Vaar episode.