Asim Riaz delays song release amid rising India-Pakistan tensions: ‘Some things are bigger than music’

Asim Riaz puts music on hold

Asim took to Instagram to share his decision to postpone the song launch. The rapper mentioned that he is praying for peace and strength amidst the strained relations between the two nations. He will now be launching his song on May 14.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Asim wrote, “Due to current tension between two nations, I have decided to postpone my song release by a week. New date is 14 May”.

“Some things are bigger than music. Prayers for peace and strength to all,” Asim added. Asim, known for his fiery personality and public feuds with co-stars, didn't share any further details about the song, including its planned original release date.

Asim's Insta story.

Earlier, Asim had also shared a note condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, which happened on April 22. In his note, Asim wrote, “A valley of beauty turned into a scene of horror. Kashmir cries tonight, and so do we. Terror stole lives, futures, peace. I condemn this heinous act and pray for strength to those left behind.”

Rising tension between India and Pakistan

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated significantly following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed lives of 26 people. The incident has sparked a diplomatic crisis. On Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and (Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir) PoK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructure.