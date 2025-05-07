Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Allu Arjun are all praises for Operation Sindoor: 'The fighter's fight begins'

Several celebrities from the film fraternity have praised India's successful Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), days after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Chiranjeevi, Suniel Shetty, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, among many other celebs, have reacted to the operation conducted by the armed forces. Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Allu Arjun have reacted to Operation Sindoor.

Rajinikanth, Vijay, Allu Arjun react to Operation Sindoor

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rajinikanth wrote, "The fighter's fight begins... No stopping until the mission is accomplished! The entire NATION is with you. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia #OperationSindoor JAI HIND (National Flag)." Vijay tweeted, "A royal salute to the security operations of the Indian Army!" Allu Arjun shared a photo on Instagram Stories and wrote, “May justice be served. Jai Hind (National flag) #operationsindoor.”

Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar react to the operation

Kangana Ranaut tweeted an edited video which comprised visuals of a blast. She wrote, "Operation Sindoor: Zero tolerance to terror. The Indian Armed Forces launched a precision mission, Operation Sindoor; 9 terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir neutralised. #OperationSindoor #NewIndia."

Speaking with news agency ANI, she said, "The country is in a war and we are all nervous. Our security forces protect us, may God protect them...PM Modi named this operation as Operation Sindoor. At the sight of our mothers and daughters, their husbands were gunned down...those deaths are being avenged."

On her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Unhone kaha tha Modi ko bata dena. Aur Modi ne inko bata diya (They said tell Modi. Now Modi has responded to them) #operationsindoor.”

Akshay Kumar shared a post about Operation Sindoor on Instagram Stories. He wrote, "Jai Hind, Jai Mahakal." Suniel Shetty also shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Terror has no place. Zero Tolerance. Total Justice. #OperationSindoor."

Samantha, Sidharth too shared posts

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared posts about the operation. Sidharth Malhotra, sharing a post of the Indian Army on his Instagram Stories, wrote, "Zero tolerance for terrorism. Jai Hind ki sena."

About Operation Sindoor

In response to the devastating attack in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Army early on Wednesday. As per news agency ANI, nine terror camps across Pakistan and PoK were successfully neutralised. The targets included key figures from terror organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who were involved in orchestrating attacks against India.