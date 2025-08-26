Bhojpuri actor Neelam Giri on entering Bigg Boss 19: ‘I’m not here for attention, I’m here to win’

As Bigg Boss, 19, hosted by Salman Khan, rolls out its latest season with a fresh mix of personalities and potential drama, one contestant has made her intentions very clear right from the start. Actor Neelam Giri, a popular face in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry, said she entered the house with one goal in mind: to win—not just to be seen. Neelam Giri aims to win Bigg Boss 19, prioritising strength and sincerity over controversy.

Neelam talks about her strategy

In a candid conversation with Hindustan Times, Neelam opens up about what sets are apart from other contestants. “I’ve come here to win. Not for attention, not to create controversy, but to play the game with strength and sincerity. Winning is the goal.”

“My mental strength is my biggest asset. It’s what brought me to this point in my career,” she shared. Unlike many contestants who bank on controversy to stay relevant, Neelam believes that the strength of character speaks louder than any on-screen drama. “If your personality is strong, the camera will automatically come to you. You don’t have to force it.”

On what kind of people she won't tolerate

Neelam is clear about the kind of people she won’t tolerate in the Bigg Boss house. “I can’t deal with people who constantly talk loudly or create unnecessary noise. I value peace, not silence, but peace. A little calmness goes a long way.”

Considering the Bigg Boss house is often dominated by shouting matches and over-the-top confrontations, Neelam’s approach suggests she might be the calm in the storm—or the one who quietly takes charge while others burn out.

Neelam's journey in showbiz

While she’s already a household name in the Bhojpuri belt, Neelam sees Bigg Boss as a platform that could help her transition to pan-India fame. “Until now, my work has been in the Bhojpuri industry. But Bigg Boss could be the bridge to South Indian films, Bollywood—who knows?” she said. “It’s a golden opportunity, and I feel blessed to have it.”

Neelam Giri is already a rising star in the Bhojpuri film and music scene. Known for her expressive screen presence and massive social media fan following, she has appeared in several hit Bhojpuri music videos and films. Her work includes popular tracks like Lal Ghagra, Jija Sali, and Godan, which have racked up millions of views online.