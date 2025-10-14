Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri opens up about whether Tanya Mittal is lying on the show

After his eviction from Bigg Boss 19, writer-actor Zeishan Quadri opened up about his experience in the house, particularly addressing his bond with co-contestant Tanya Mittal. Reflecting on their dynamic, Zeishan said that while they shared a mentor-mentee relationship, he also had some advice about her being labelled a liar in the house. In a recent interview, Zeishan Quadri shared insights about his time on Bigg Boss 19, focusing on his close relationship with Tanya Mittal.

Zeishan on claims of Tanya lying on the show

In a recent interview with Telly Talk India, Zeishan responded to rumours that Tanya repeatedly lied, saying, “Those claiming she lies are observing and learning the truth. Because of that, they can say whether she’s speaking the truth or a falsehood. When I was inside, Tanya and I had a good bonding. When I had 103 degree fever, that girl and Shehbaz took care of me and attended to me. I had a personal mentor-mentee bond with her, and many times, I would tease her.”

Quadri also recalled emotional moments during their interactions. He said that Tanya would sometimes come over, rest her head on his shoulder, and cry. Once, she told him it felt like a one-sided relationship and complained that he didn’t treat her like a sister. He also urged her to explain publicly outside the show. “I asked her to speak up. I told her whatever you said inside, lies or truth, she would have to give answers to the media and the outside world”

Speaking about the aftermath of his eviction, Zeishan noted that Tanya never met him during his exit, which disappointed him. Meanwhile, inside the house, many viewers noticed a rift in the once-united group following his departure.

About Bigg Boss 19

The 19th season of Bigg Boss has returned with the theme Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. This season introduces a new twist where the power dynamics constantly shift inside the house. Contestants are given more control over decisions and responsibilities, while the audience plays a more active role in shaping outcomes. The concept focuses on testing emotional intelligence, teamwork, and strategy, blending politics and entertainment in the show’s trademark dramatic style.

The season brings together a vibrant mix of celebrities from television, music, and social media. The contestants include Amaal Malik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, Mridul, Farhana Bhatt, Nehal Chudasma, Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More and the latest wild card entry, Malti Chahar.