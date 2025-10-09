Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar roast Tanya Mittal with ‘baklava’ joke after Bigg Boss 19 exit

Content creators Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, where their playful interaction with paparazzi garnered attention on social media. The duo, which was recently eliminated from Bigg Boss 19, was seen laughing and sharing a light-hearted moment as they jokingly referenced fellow contestant Tanya Mittal’s viral “baklava” comment. Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's humorous airport moment, featuring a nod to fellow Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mitall's baklava comments, captivates fans.

Did Awez and Nagma take a dig at Tanya?

In the video circulating online, Awez can be heard saying, “Hum baklava kha ke aa rahe hain (We have come after eating baklava),” to which Nagma bursts into laughter. He then added, “Aap logon ke liye bhi baklava laaye hain, chahiye kya (We have got baklava for you also, would you like to have it?)” before opening a box and offering the Turkish dessert to the photographers. Their gesture not only amused social media but also subtly poked fun at Tanya’s much-talked-about remarks from inside the Bigg Boss house.

Tanya Mittal, a content creator and entrepreneur, gained attention on Bigg Boss 19 after claiming that she flies to Dubai just to eat baklava, and to Agra for coffee in front of the Taj Mahal. Her over-the-top statements quickly became a trending topic, with both housemates and social media users calling her out for exaggeration.

Awez Darbar, the younger son of music composer Ismail Darbar, is a popular content creator, dancer, and choreographer known for his viral dance videos and creative collaborations. His fiancée, Nagma Mirajkar, is also a well-known influencer and dancer. The couple has a massive following online and is loved for their chemistry and entertaining content. During their stint on Bigg Boss 19, Awez proposed to Nagma on national television.

About Bigg Boss 19

This season’s theme is Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, a parliament-inspired twist that hands contestants more decision-making power than before. Bigg Boss 19 has a mix of television stars, influencers, and musicians, it includes Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Shehbaz Badesha, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Nehal Chudasama, Zeishan Quadri, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Pranit More, Amaal Malik, and Farrhana Bhatt. Malti Chahar, actor and sister of cricketer Deepak Chahar, joined the house as a wild card entry recently.