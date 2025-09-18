Bigg Boss 19 | Nagma Mirajkar reacts to Amaal Mallik’s ' ₹20 Lakh' statement: Maybe he wanted to be more visible

Nagma Mirajkar recently addressed the controversy surrounding Amaal Mallik’s statement during Bigg Boss 19. During one of the episodes of the controversial reality show, singer-composer stirred controversy after he made comments about Awez Darbar and Nagma. Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar

Nagma responds to Amaal's allegations In a conversation with fellow housemates Baseer Ali, Zeishan Quadri, and Nehal Chudasama, Amaal alleged that the couple, whom he knows from outside the show, strategically stay neutral but sweetly call him "Amaal Bhai" because he provides them with promotional work for his songs.

Reacting to the same, Nagma during a chat with Hindustan Times, said, “I don’t know exactly why Amaal said what he did. Maybe he wanted to be more visible in the game or make a strong impression, but I don’t think it reflected the reality of our relationship or my character.”

The influencer who has been evicted from the show, added, “Sometimes, in the heat of the game, people say things to gain attention, but I choose to focus on the truth and stay grounded.”

Nagma also opened up on how her family and brother responded to the allegations and the ensuing drama. “My family was shocked, as you can imagine. But they stood by me completely. My brother was especially supportive, reminding me to keep my head high and not get distracted by the noise. Our families are closely involved, and they know what’s real and what’s just part of the show’s strategy.”