Bigg Boss 19 | Nagma Mirajkar reacts to Amaal Mallik’s ' ₹20 Lakh' statement: Maybe he wanted to be more visible
Nagma Mirajkar reacted to Amaal Mallik's comments of her and bf Awez Darbar strategically staying neutral as he provides them with promotional work
Published on: Sep 18, 2025 2:59 PM IST
By Vishakha Pandit
Share via
Copy link
Nagma Mirajkar recently addressed the controversy surrounding Amaal Mallik’s statement during Bigg Boss 19. During one of the episodes of the controversial reality show, singer-composer stirred controversy after he made comments about Awez Darbar and Nagma.
Nagma responds to Amaal's allegations
In a conversation with fellow housemates Baseer Ali, Zeishan Quadri, and Nehal Chudasama, Amaal alleged that the couple, whom he knows from outside the show, strategically stay neutral but sweetly call him "Amaal Bhai" because he provides them with promotional work for his songs.
Reacting to the same, Nagma during a chat with Hindustan Times, said, “I don’t know exactly why Amaal said what he did. Maybe he wanted to be more visible in the game or make a strong impression, but I don’t think it reflected the reality of our relationship or my character.”
The influencer who has been evicted from the show, added, “Sometimes, in the heat of the game, people say things to gain attention, but I choose to focus on the truth and stay grounded.”
Nagma also opened up on how her family and brother responded to the allegations and the ensuing drama. “My family was shocked, as you can imagine. But they stood by me completely. My brother was especially supportive, reminding me to keep my head high and not get distracted by the noise. Our families are closely involved, and they know what’s real and what’s just part of the show’s strategy.”
What did Nagma and Awez's families say on the matter?
Angered by Amaal's remarks, Nagma’s brother, Mohammed Ali Mirajkar, hit back on Instagram, calling Amaal’s claim false and disrespectful. He emphasized that they earn through hard work and deserved compensation—not as gifts from Amaal. He claimed the duo charges ₹20 lakh for such song promotions, suggesting their friendliness is driven by professional gain rather than genuine connection. The remarks triggered a sharp response from Nagma’s brother, Mohammed Ali Mirajkar, who took to social media to condemn Amaal’s comments.
In the video, Ali, said, "Andar kaafi log hain jo hume laga tha ki dost hain, lekin abhi apne asli rang dikh rahe hain. Unn mein se ek aap bhi ho. Yeh bilkul sahi baat nahi hai (There are many people inside who we thought were our friends, but now their true colors are showing. You are one of them. This is absolutely not right)."
"Aap bhi ek creator ho, hum bhi ek creator hain. Aap music banate ho, aapke songs hum tak aate hain, hum unhe promote karte hain, aur is wajah se woh logon tak pahunchte hain. Aap humein unhi cheezon ke paise dete ho jo hum deserve karte hain. Humne itni mehnat se jo banaya hai, aisa toh nahi hai ki aap humein gift mein aake 20 lakh de rahe ho. Yeh baat bilkul galat hai. (You’re a creator, and so are we. You make music, your songs come to us, and we promote them — that’s how they reach the audience. You pay us for the work we rightfully deserve. What we’ve built with so much hard work — it’s not like you’re gifting us ₹20 lakh. What you said is completely wrong)," he said.
Awez’s sisters also reacted. Moonzarin Darbar criticized the singer for “changing sides” and lacking gratitude. "Some people can’t handle the respect they get, changing sides often, with no regret. They think others are just the same, but time reveals their true game," she commented. Anam Darbar, Awez's younger sister also shared the promo on her Instagram stories and wrote, “So disappointed. You do you.”