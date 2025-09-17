Bigg Boss 19 | Nagma Mirajkar REVEALS wedding plans with boyfriend Awez Darbar: Our families are planning…

Asked about the same, Nagma says, “We had our ups and downs, but I always stood by the truth. People can judge us, but our bond is strong. If there was any doubt, I want to clarify that I never faced any betrayal. We support each other through everything." She further adds, “I believe the public will be the best judge. We wanted to clear misunderstandings and show that our relationship is real and strong."

Nagma Mirajkar' s journey in Bigg Boss 19 was short but 'memorable', says the influencer who recently left the house during a double eviction. Nagma mentions, how she wasn't well during her BB journey and feels sad that it ended the way it did. The highlight of her journey was boyfriend Awez Darbar and their relationship, which landed under scrutiny after many cheating allegations were made against Awez.

During her stint on BB, former Splitvilla contestant Shubhi Joshi made claims about Awez cheating on Nagma with her. Even Baseer Ali and Amaal Mallik were seen accusing Awez on the show. Reacting to the same, Nagma shares, "We made sure the game was played fairly, avoiding unnecessary gossip or scheming."

Ask her what her marriage plans are, the influencer shares, "We have seen our set of highs and lows. We are together and are happy. Our families are glad that we are together and are planning for our future together."

Nagma acknowledges, "I was in a zone of comfort. Having Awez with me in the house, I got little comfortable which I wouldn't have been normally. But I wouldn't say I was overshadowed. I would have still gone, even without him. We had our relationship challenges but standing together helped us.”